Saracens recovered from two early tries down to beat Harlequins at StoneX Stadium and go top of PREM Rugby Cup Pool B.

Seven tries, a brace from Player of the Match Alfie Barbeary and a superb first half fightback earned the Saracens a deserved win.

A frosty morning in NW4 gave way to a bright, crisp afternoon. There was a late change before kick off, with Andy Onyeama-Christie coming into the side, and Nathan Michelow set the tone early with a huge run covering half the pitch inside the opening five minutes.

However, the visitors struck first. Harlequins' outside centre broke from a lineout near halfway, and James Lang finished the move. The fly half couldn't add the extras.

Lucas Friday crossed for Quins' second try soon after, and the conversion was good, leaving Sarries 12 points adrift inside the first 15 minutes.

Saracens struck back quickly. A strong driving maul gave the hosts a good platform, and Alfie Barbeary powered over for his first try for the club. Owen Farrell converted.

Michelow was soon making ground again, and the pressure told when Sione Va'enuku dotted down in the far corner. Farrell then stepped up with a sensational conversion from the edge of the pitch to put Saracens two points clear.

Onyeama-Christie's afternoon was cut short when he went off for a head injury assessment. He failed it, so Max Eke stayed on in his place.

Saracens dominated possession, and Barbeary made it a brace, crashing over under the sticks. Farrell added the extras once more.

As the half drew to a close, Farrell picked out Noah Caluori with an inch perfect cross kick. The winger caught it beautifully and grounded it in the corner, and Farrell converted again.

Michelow then capped an outstanding half with another remarkable break. He carried three Quins defenders with him over the whitewash to give Sarries a 21 point lead heading into half time.

Tobias Elliot replaced Caluori at the restart. Harlequins started the second half the stronger, with Bryn Bradley crossing within two minutes and Lang converting.

Saracens had chances to respond. Farrell's long pass found Rotimi Segun on the wing, but he was stopped just short of the line, and a try was held up shortly after.

At the other end, Elliot Daly made a crucial try-saving tackle after a huge Harlequins break. The Sarries defence then turned the ball over close to their own line.

Quins kept coming, and Oscar Beard crossed just before the hour mark. Lang's conversion cut the gap to seven points, and the tension grew around StoneX Stadium.

The response was swift. Segun went over in the corner, but he picked up an injury in the process and made way for Max Malins.

Nick Tompkins then broke down the right and linked with Malins, but the final pass to Elliot couldn't quite be completed. A long kick and chase from Daly also pinned the visitors back deep in their own half.

Harlequins pushed hard in the closing stages and came close with three minutes left, but the Saracens defence held firm.

In the dying embers, Daly dotted down in the corner for Sarries' seventh try. Farrell's conversion went wide, but it mattered little, and Barbeary was rightly named Player of the Match.

Saracens return to North London on Saturday 5 December for a 17:30 kick off against Northampton Saints at StoneX Stadium. Tickets are available now.