Seven changes to Saracens side for London derby as Nathan Michelow captains the team.

Saracens Men have made seven changes to their starting XV for Saturday’s PREM Rugby Cup Round 5 clash with Harlequins at StoneX Stadium (kick-off 12:00), with Nathan Michelow once again leading the side.

Following last weekend’s win over Leicester Tigers, there is a strong line-up for the London derby as Saracens look to keep building in the Cup.

In the forwards, Brantingham retains his place at loosehead prop, with Hadfield at hooker and Weilbach at tighthead.

Isiekwe continues in the second row and is joined by Tizard, who comes into the side.

There are changes in the back row. Michelow captains the side from blindside flanker, Knight starts at openside and Barbeary takes the number eight shirt.

In the half-backs, C.Bracken starts at scrum-half, partnering Farrell at fly-half.

Va’enuku and Tompkins form the midfield partnership, while Segun and Caluori take their places on the wings. Daly completes the starting XV at full-back.

On the replacements bench, Clarke, O’Driscoll and Beaton provide front-row cover, with Sylvester and Onyeama-Christie offering further options in the pack.

Stewart-Harris, Malins and Elliott provide additional backline options.

SARACENS TEAM TO FACE HARLEQUINS

Starting XV

Phil Brantingham James Hadfield Corné Weilbach Nick Isiekwe Hugh Tizard Nathan Michelow (C) Toby Knight Alfie Barbeary Charlie Bracken Owen Farrell Rotimi Segun Sione Va’enuku Nick Tompkins Noah Caluori Elliot Daly

REPLACEMENTS

Eoghan Clarke Alex O’Driscoll Harvey Beaton Kennedy Sylvester Andy Onyeama-Christie Asa Stewart-Harris Max Malins Tobias Elliott

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