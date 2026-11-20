Internationals return and Gregson reaches 100 as Saracens open PWR season against Leicester Tigers.

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Sunday’s season-opening PWR clash with Leicester Tigers, with Sydney Gregson set to make her 100th appearance for the club and Freda Tafuna in line to make her Saracens debut.

The Original Club of North London begin their PWR campaign at StoneX Stadium with the return of the players who have been on international duty at WXV, and they are looking to start the season in style in front of the home crowd.

Co-captains May Campbell and Zoe Harrison lead the side, with Campbell starting at hooker and Harrison named among the replacements.

The front row of Liz Crake, co-captain May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford is back together. Sophie de Goede and Lou McMillan are in the second row, and Georgia Evans, Julia Omokhuale and Poppy Cleall make up the back row.

Olivia Apps and Amelia MacDougall link up at half-back. Emma Hardy partners Sydney Gregson in midfield, marking her 100th appearance for the club in style.

In the back three, Lotte Sharp and Alysha Corrigan are on the wings, with Sophie Bridger at full-back.

On the bench, Bryony Field, Chloe Flanagan, Ruby Ross and Joia Bennett are named in the pack. Freda Tafuna is named at number 20 and is in line to make her debut for the club after joining from the USA. Tori Sellors, co-captain Zoe Harrison and Jess Breach complete the matchday 23.

Saracens Women team to face Leicester Tigers:

Liz Crake May Campbell (C) Kelsey Clifford Sophie de Goede Lou McMillan Georgia Evans Julia Omokhuale Poppy Cleall Olivia Apps Amelia MacDougall Lotte Sharp Emma Hardy Sydney Gregson Alysha Corrigan Sophie Bridger

Replacements

16. Bryony Field

17. Chloe Flanagan

18. Ruby Ross

19. Joia Bennett

20. Freda Tafuna

21. Tori Sellors

22. Zoe Harrison (C)

23. Jess Breach

Make sure to start your season right by joining us at StoneX stadium for a game that is sure to deliver.

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