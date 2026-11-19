Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm the arrival of four USA Women’s Eagles internationals: Freda Tafuna, Hann Humphreys Kapoina Bailey Bailey, Mona-Lisa Tupou,. They will join the Wolf Pack for the 2026/27 season.

Between them, the four bring try-scoring pedigree, front-row power, sevens speed and big-game experience on the world stage. It’s a statement signing, and one that has the whole club buzzing.

FREDA TAFUN

Freda arrives as one of the most decorated young forwards in American rugby, and one of the most dangerous finishers in the game.

The second-highest try scorer at WXV, she crossed for seven tries across the tournament and was named Player of the Match three times. That’s a ruthless return from a back-rower who has been making a habit of this.

It’s the latest chapter in a story that began at Villa Park High School. Freda went on to sweep collegiate Player of the Year honours twice and earned collegiate All-American honours in 2021. She made her international debut in 2023 and has since won 26 caps and scored 20 tries.

Freda Tafuna said:

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to be here in the UK and starting my journey here with Saracens”.

Alex Austerberry, Director of Rugby, said:

“Freda is one of the most exciting talents in world rugby who at the age of 23 has already established herself as one of the most powerful and destructive ball carriers in the game. Her power speed and strength have allowed her to impact and influence games on the biggest of stages. In the recent WXV series Freda illustrated her innate ability to find the try line and her performances were recognised with several player of the match awards. Defensively Freda is equally as destructive through the quality of her collision work, the ability to turnover the ball in a variety of scenarios and having the ‘knack’ of creating key moments, and momentum changing moments consistently. Freda is already a class player, and I am very excited by the opportunity to work with Freda and to unleash the potential she has to become one of the very best on the PWR for this season and for hopefully many more to come. There is one thing for sure, it will be enjoyable to work with Freda and even more exciting to watch.”

HANN HUMPHREYS

Hann’s journey is one of the most exciting in the game, and it’s far from finished.

Before rugby, Hann excelled at ice hockey. That background shows in the work rate, the physicality and the sharp rugby IQ. Hann then moved to USA Sevens, where the explosive pace of the SVNS Series sharpened the game even further. In 2026, Hann made the transition to the 15-a-side game and won a first 15s international cap.

Now Hann continues their journey in black at Saracens, and we can’t wait to see what comes next.

Hann Humphreys said:

“I'm really excited for the opportunity to play with and against some of the best players in the world, and to keep developing my game”.

Alex Austerberry, Director of Rugby, said:

“Having watched Hann twice in person during PAC 4, I was very impressed with the impact and influence Hann had upon the game. A very mobile and athletic player, Hann was present throughout the game. Line breaks in attack and lots of defensive actions including well-timed breakdown work. In addition, Hann illustrated the ability to be an outstanding lineout operator. As an energetic, hard -working player who can influence every part of the game, it will be great to see Hann contribute and add to the Saracens environment. I have no doubt that Hann will develop and thrive in what is one of the most competitive positional groups at the club.”

KAPOINA BAILEY

Born and raised in Hawaii, Ina arrives with a sevens pathway behind her and a rapid rise in the Eagles set-up.

After starring at Lindenwood University, Ina came through the USA Sevens pathway and was named in the USA squad for WXV in 2026. She won her first cap in April against Canada. Ina joins us from Denver Onyx, where she was part of the squad that lifted the inaugural Legacy Cup in 2025.

Ina Bailey said:

“At first, being that this is my first time living in a new country, I was nervous, but now I am here i am so excited for the opportunity and aim to be a sponge and soak it all up!”

Alex Austerberry, Director of Rugby, said:

“Ina has the ability to play across the Back 5 equally at home in the Second Row or at Flanker. In attack Ina carries hard and repeatedly as well as hitting great lines that find best space. With the speed and power to ask questions of defences in the tight and the loose, Ina will complement our attacking game plan, and it will certainly allow her to showcase these talents. Defensively, I have no doubt that Ina will epitomise the Wolfpack defence and will bring a real physical edge and athleticism to that part of the game. I am very excited to work with Ina and even more excited about the player she has the potential to grow in to. Exciting times ahead.”

MONA-LISA TUPOU

Mona-Lisa joins us as an international prop with a story built on hard graft and a fearless willingness to reinvent herself.

After dominating local rugby, she earned an invite to a USA Eagles camp. She then swapped the back row for the front row and spent two years in the USA U23 programme before making her senior debut against Australia in July 2023 during the Pacific Four Series. She has won five international caps, and earlier this year she tested herself abroad with the ACT Brumbies. Now she’s bringing that power and appetite for a challenge to North London.

Mona-Lisa Tupou said:

“I am excited for this new chapter and greatful for this opportunity to join the club. I am ready to embrace the challenge and grow!”

Alex Austerberry, Director of Rugby, said:

“Mona-Lisa has recently re-established her game on the international stage with USA Rugby and we are delighted that she signed for Saracens as we can not only see the current talent but the potential in her game to go to new heights. Physical and powerful with the ability to be dominant on both sides of the ball, we are excited to see Mona-Lisa and her physical and wrecking ball best. When you have Tighthead Props who has the ability to seamlessly drop in the Back Row, you know you have a player built differently. Mona-Lisa has illustrated to that in additional to her around the park play, she is an effective and destructive scrummager and we can’t wait to see the very best of her in a Saracens shirt.”