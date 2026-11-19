Saracens are delighted to announce that tighthead prop Marcus Street has re-signed with the club on a two-year deal.

Street joined Saracens from Exeter Chiefs ahead of the 2025/26 season and has quickly established himself as a key figure in the forward pack, bringing real strength and quality to the set-piece.

The 27-year-old represented England at both Under-18 and Under-20 age grade level before going on to build his senior career in the Gallagher PREM.

Alongside his playing commitments, Street also lends his expertise to the Saracens Women’s team, supporting the coaching group with a focus on scrums and set-piece.

Having made himself a valued member of the group both on and off the field, Street is excited to continue his journey at StoneX Stadium.

“I want to give thanks to the club, the coaches and the fans for giving me the opportunity to grow as a player and more. I’m grateful for the chance to re-sign and continue that.”

Head Coach Joe Shaw is delighted to have Street committed to the club for the next two years.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Marcus has committed his future to the club. He brings real strength and quality to our set-piece, and it’s been fantastic to see how quickly he’s become such an integral part of the group, both on and off the field. His commitment to the club has been clear from day one, and we’re really pleased to have him on board for the next chapter.”