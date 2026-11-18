Saracens High School judged strong or exceptional in every area by Ofsted

Everyone at Saracens Rugby Club is delighted to congratulate Saracens High School on an Ofsted report that rates the school strong or exceptional in every area inspected.

The school in Colindale was founded in 2018 in partnership with the club. It is less than a decade old, and its grades are equivalent to outstanding and above under Ofsted’s former system.

Inspectors judged Personal Development and Wellbeing and Leadership and Governance to be exceptional. Inclusion, Curriculum and Teaching, Achievement, Attendance and Behaviour, and Post-16 were all judged strong.

Executive Principal Dr Stevens said: “We are delighted that the Ofsted report will further reinforce the transformational work that staff produce on a daily basis, and give families the confidence that sending their children to Saracens High School will not only result in high academic attainment, but also provide exceptional personal development.”

The school was set up to bring the values of elite sport into the classroom: discipline, hard work, honesty and humility. It has grown one year group at a time and is now fully established. More than 90% of sixth form leavers go on to university, and 24% of students eligible for Free School Meals progress to the most prestigious institutions in the country.

Chris Woolf, CEO of Saracens Education, said the results show that the school’s focus on character alongside academic outcomes is working. He pointed out that, according to Ofsted’s own data, only 1% of schools are judged to have exceptional leadership and governance. “Our young people are brilliant; we are all focused on giving them the very best start in life,” he said. “Congratulations to the whole community and the entire Saracens family.”

Saracens High was the founding school of Saracens Education, which is expanding across north London and has added two Barnet primary schools in the past two years. The trust is also launching a Teacher Training SCITT with Teach First, the Saracens Education Research Institute and the alumni Connections platform, which gives former students a professional network and career opportunities through the Saracens family.

To the students, staff, families and trustees of Saracens High School, congratulations from all of us at the club.