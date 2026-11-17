SARACENS IS PROUD TO CONFIRM THAT PREVIOUS WORLD PLAYER OF THE YEAR, SOPHIE DE GOEDE, HAS RE-SIGNED FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON.

De Goede commits her future to North London following a successful campaign over the previous season, including some highlight performances that showcased her as one of the most influential forwards of the current generation.

De Goedes spent her early years playing for Castaway Wanderers in Victoria and in 2016 was named her country’s young female player of the year and followed her success by linking up with the Canadian Seven side in 2016/17.

De Goede spent the previous Women’s Rugby Cup captioning the Canadian side where she led them into the final. She then spent the rest of the season gaining 44 caps for Saracens where she has now confirmed that she will continue to grow at for the coming season.

De Goede is excited to enter a new chapter in North London.

“I am very excited to be announcing my re-signing with Saracens. This club has been instrumental in supporting my development over my entire professional career to date. I feel very lucky to have the chance to echo Saracens’ loyally to me back to the club”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is pleased to see a key member of the group return after such a pivotal season.

“Securing the long term-services of the 25/26 World Rugby Player of the Year is huge for the club and illustrates the desire of the club to remain at the forefront of the women’s game. Since returning from injury, which saw her miss the entirety of the 2024/2025 season, Sophie’s game has hit new heights both on the international stage and in club colours. Sophie played a significant role in the historic league and couple double and we are excited to see her game continue to evolve and develop as she drives Saracens forward for many years to come.

As well as having the ability to play in many different styles, Sophie can create game defining moments which we have seen many times in a Saracens shirt. That twinned with her rugby brain and ability to lead, makes her an incredibly gifted and influential player both on and off the field. I am very excited to see where her game can go and it is incredibly pleasing knowing that will be here at Saracens.”