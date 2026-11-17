Saracens vs Harlequins in the Prem Rugby Cup, followed by England vs All Blacks live in the Oasis.

Saracens host Pool B leaders Harlequins at StoneX Stadium this Saturday, with both sides unbeaten in the Prem Rugby Cup and top spot on the line.

Get there early

Gates open in time for a busy morning. The U11 community rugby festival is on beforehand, and the Kids Zone with face painting and a craft area will be open from 10:00 to 12:00 in the Olympic Bar. Our DJ will be playing from 10:30 until kick-off and throughout the game.

Half-time challenge

There’s a half-time kicking challenge with the winner taking home hospitality tickets for Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. You can enter to take part in the half-time challenge here

Stay for England vs All Blacks

When the final whistle goes, head to the Oasis for our England vs All Blacks watch party. Kick-off is at 14:10.

Saracens will be represented on the international stage, with Maro Itoje, George Martin, Ben Earl and Theo Dan all in England camp. There aren’t many better places to watch them than surrounded by Sarries fans, at the StoneX.

Tickets for Saturday's clash against Harlequins can be purchased here