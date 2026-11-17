Sonia "Sonic" Green, a former captain and Saracens' record appearance-maker, becomes Principal after seven years as Vice Principal. She takes over as the school celebrates an outstanding Ofsted report.

Saracens Rugby Club is delighted to announce that club legend Sonia Green, known to everyone at the club as Sonic, has been appointed Principal of Saracens High School.

Sonic's connection with Saracens goes back more than 20 years. She joined the club at 19 and went on to make 329 appearances for Saracens, which is a club record. She also captained her country. Few people have done more to show what it means to wear the star and crescent.

Pictured: Sonic, aged 19, playing for Saracens at Bramley Road.

Her commitment didn't stop when she finished playing. She is still at StoneX Stadium on most matchdays, supporting the team and championing the schools that share the club's badge.

For the past seven years she has been Vice Principal, working alongside Dr Stevens. She steps up at a landmark moment for the school. In September, Ofsted graded Saracens High School strong or exceptional in every area.

Saracens High opened in 2018 as the first Saracens school, set up to meet the need for more school places for families in Grahame Park, Colindale. It now has a thriving sixth form and is part of a growing family of Saracens schools educating more than 2,000 children within three miles of StoneX.

Speaking on her appointment, Sonic said:

"It is a privilege to be able to give something back to a community that has given me so much. What makes Saracens so special to me is the sense of family and belonging. I am excited and immensely proud to lead the school into its next chapter."

Her appointment brings together two things at the heart of Saracens: our sporting heritage and our commitment to education. Everyone at the club congratulates Sonic and wishes her every success in the role.

About Saracens Education

Saracens Education runs three schools in north London and is continuing to grow. Its schools serve diverse communities in Hendon, Edgware and Colindale and educate children from infancy to adulthood, from the on-site children's centre at Saracens Bell Lane to the sixth form at Saracens High. Saracens Education trains teachers on site in partnership with Teach First. Through the Saracens Education Connect alumni network, students get work experience and mentoring.