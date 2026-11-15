MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 17 - 19 Saracens Men (PRC R4)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 17 - 19 Saracens Men (PRC R4)

15.11.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
CHARLIE B
TOBIAS ELLIOT

A late Hadfield maul seals gritty Saracens comeback at Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Saracens battled back from behind in the rain at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, with James Hadfield powering over from a late driving maul to seal a hard-fought PREM Cup victory.

It was a gritty encounter from the outset, with Sarries trailing at half-time and forced to dig deep as they chased the game in difficult conditions.

Heavy rain made for a scrappy opening, with possession frequently changing hands and much of the action confined to the middle third. Both sides threatened inside the opposition 22, but the conditions made it difficult to turn territory into points.

The breakthrough finally arrived for the hosts on 36 minutes. A penalty inside the Saracens 22 gave Leicester the opportunity to kick to the corner and set up a driving maul. The visitors initially held firm, stopping the Tigers just short of the line, but a succession of carries eventually created the space for Elliott Stooke to touch down. A TMO review confirmed the try, and the conversion gave Leicester a seven-point advantage heading into the break.

Saracens thought they had responded almost immediately after the restart. Charlie Bracken attacked down the short side before finding Noah Caluori on the inside, but a TMO review identified a knock-on in the build-up and the try was ruled out.

The visitors were not to be denied for long, however. Luke Davidson launched a cross-field kick towards the wing, where Tobias Elliott rose above his opposite number to collect and score. The conversion drifted wide, but Saracens had cut the deficit to two points.

The momentum swung back Leicester's way when Max Malins was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on. The Tigers made their numerical advantage count soon afterwards, as Samiuela Moli broke away from the driving maul to power over. The conversion extended the hosts' lead to nine points.

But Saracens refused to let the game slip away. After a sustained spell of pressure close to the Leicester line, with the forwards making repeated carries, Davidson moved the ball wide to Sione Va’Enuku. The winger beat his opposite number to finish in the corner, and the conversion brought the visitors back within two.

Leicester restored some breathing space just after the hour mark, with Orlando Bailey slotting a penalty to stretch the advantage to five points.

With five minutes remaining, Saracens produced the decisive moment. A short-range lineout provided the platform, and the forwards set up a powerful driving maul. As the backs joined in to add their weight, the pack surged towards the line, with Hadfield emerging at the back to ground the ball.

The conversion edged Saracens two points clear, and there was no way back for the hosts as the visitors held on to secure a hard-earned victory.

Saracens now return to North London next Saturday, 21 November, for a home clash against Harlequins at StoneX Stadium. Get tickets here.

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

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CHARLIE B
15.11.26

MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 17 - 19 Saracens Men (PRC R4)

A late Hadfield maul seals gritty Saracens comeback at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Saracens battled back from behind in the rain at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, with James Hadfield powering over from a late driving maul to seal a hard-fought PREM Cup victory. It was a gritty encounter from the outset, with Sarries trailing at […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Thumbnail
13.11.26

ZOE HARRISON RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

Saracens are thrilled to announce that England Women's Player of the Season, Zoe Harrison, has renewed her contract with the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 season. Having started playing rugby at the age of five with Tring, Harrison made her senior debut for Saracens in 2016 and has since become a mainstay […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 11 13 at 09.44.48
13.11.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers (PRC R4)

Five changes to Saracens side as Nathan Michelow captains the team. Saracens Men have made five changes to their starting XV ahead of their latest PREM Rugby Cup fixture, with Nathan Michelow once again leading the side. Following last weekend's clash with Newcastle Red Bulls, there are opportunities for a number of players to impress […]

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StoneX StoneX
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