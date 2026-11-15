MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 17 - 19 Saracens Men (PRC R4)

A late Hadfield maul seals gritty Saracens comeback at Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Saracens battled back from behind in the rain at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, with James Hadfield powering over from a late driving maul to seal a hard-fought PREM Cup victory.

It was a gritty encounter from the outset, with Sarries trailing at half-time and forced to dig deep as they chased the game in difficult conditions.

Heavy rain made for a scrappy opening, with possession frequently changing hands and much of the action confined to the middle third. Both sides threatened inside the opposition 22, but the conditions made it difficult to turn territory into points.

The breakthrough finally arrived for the hosts on 36 minutes. A penalty inside the Saracens 22 gave Leicester the opportunity to kick to the corner and set up a driving maul. The visitors initially held firm, stopping the Tigers just short of the line, but a succession of carries eventually created the space for Elliott Stooke to touch down. A TMO review confirmed the try, and the conversion gave Leicester a seven-point advantage heading into the break.

Saracens thought they had responded almost immediately after the restart. Charlie Bracken attacked down the short side before finding Noah Caluori on the inside, but a TMO review identified a knock-on in the build-up and the try was ruled out.

The visitors were not to be denied for long, however. Luke Davidson launched a cross-field kick towards the wing, where Tobias Elliott rose above his opposite number to collect and score. The conversion drifted wide, but Saracens had cut the deficit to two points.

The momentum swung back Leicester's way when Max Malins was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on. The Tigers made their numerical advantage count soon afterwards, as Samiuela Moli broke away from the driving maul to power over. The conversion extended the hosts' lead to nine points.

But Saracens refused to let the game slip away. After a sustained spell of pressure close to the Leicester line, with the forwards making repeated carries, Davidson moved the ball wide to Sione Va’Enuku. The winger beat his opposite number to finish in the corner, and the conversion brought the visitors back within two.

Leicester restored some breathing space just after the hour mark, with Orlando Bailey slotting a penalty to stretch the advantage to five points.

With five minutes remaining, Saracens produced the decisive moment. A short-range lineout provided the platform, and the forwards set up a powerful driving maul. As the backs joined in to add their weight, the pack surged towards the line, with Hadfield emerging at the back to ground the ball.

The conversion edged Saracens two points clear, and there was no way back for the hosts as the visitors held on to secure a hard-earned victory.

Saracens now return to North London next Saturday, 21 November, for a home clash against Harlequins at StoneX Stadium. Get tickets here.