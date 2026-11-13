ZOE HARRISON RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

Saracens are thrilled to announce that England Women's Player of the Season, Zoe Harrison, has renewed her contract with the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 season.

Having started playing rugby at the age of five with Tring, Harrison made her senior debut for Saracens in 2016 and has since become a mainstay of both the Saracens and Red Roses set-ups.

Harrison started every match at fly-half for England during the 2025 Rugby World Cup, guiding the team to glory before carrying that form straight back into the PWR season.

She returned for the 2025/26 campaign to showcase her world-class talent with the boot and ball in hand, capping an extraordinary nine months by collecting three major honours: the Rugby World Cup, the Guinness Women's Six Nations and the PWR title.

The Red Roses fly-half was a standout performer throughout the season in North London, finishing as the leading points scorer in the PWR and cementing her reputation as one of the most accurate goal-kickers in world rugby. During the Guinness Women's Six Nations, Harrison successfully converted 94% of her place kicks.

The fly-half is set to remain a driving force behind the Saracens attack as the club looks to build on a historic treble-winning season in 2026/27.

Harrison cannot wait to return to StoneX Stadium for another successful campaign.

"I love Sarries, where else would i have gone?"

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is delighted to have Harrison continue her journey in NW4.

"Zoe made her debut in 2016 and has developed and established herself as one of the premier 10’s in world rugby. Zoe’s ability to manage games through the variety of skills she has at her disposal, allows any opposition or circumstance to be navigated.

Zoe is a core component of the team’s leadership which has been reflected in her becoming a captain of the club. Having represented the club well over 100 times and represented the Red Roses over 70 times she has great experience and this is invaluable when it comes to on field and off field management.

Zoe has only ever played for one senior club and that is Saracens. It is always very special when a player who grew up locally, plays for the club. It is even more special when they develop into the player we were all very excited about and believed she could be when she first burst on to the scene. Zoe has achieved many incredible things in a Saracens shirt and to secure her long-term services further illustrates her loyalty and desire to drive this club forward. I have no doubt that Saracens and Zoe, will create even more special memories together as we continue to be at the forefront of the game."