ZOE HARRISON RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

ZOE HARRISON RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

13.11.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
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Saracens are thrilled to announce that England Women's Player of the Season, Zoe Harrison, has renewed her contract with the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 season.

Having started playing rugby at the age of five with Tring, Harrison made her senior debut for Saracens in 2016 and has since become a mainstay of both the Saracens and Red Roses set-ups.

Harrison started every match at fly-half for England during the 2025 Rugby World Cup, guiding the team to glory before carrying that form straight back into the PWR season.

She returned for the 2025/26 campaign to showcase her world-class talent with the boot and ball in hand, capping an extraordinary nine months by collecting three major honours: the Rugby World Cup, the Guinness Women's Six Nations and the PWR title.

The Red Roses fly-half was a standout performer throughout the season in North London, finishing as the leading points scorer in the PWR and cementing her reputation as one of the most accurate goal-kickers in world rugby. During the Guinness Women's Six Nations, Harrison successfully converted 94% of her place kicks.

The fly-half is set to remain a driving force behind the Saracens attack as the club looks to build on a historic treble-winning season in 2026/27.

Harrison cannot wait to return to StoneX Stadium for another successful campaign.

"I love Sarries, where else would i have gone?"

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is delighted to have Harrison continue her journey in NW4.

"Zoe made her debut in 2016 and has developed and established herself as one of the premier 10’s in world rugby. Zoe’s ability to manage games through the variety of skills she has at her disposal, allows any opposition or circumstance to be navigated. 

Zoe is a core component of the team’s leadership which has been reflected in her becoming a captain of the club. Having represented the club well over 100 times and represented the Red Roses over 70 times she has great experience and this is invaluable when it comes to on field and off field management.

Zoe has only ever played for one senior club and that is Saracens. It is always very special when a player who grew up locally, plays for the club. It is even more special when they develop into the player we were all very excited about and believed she could be when she first burst on to the scene. Zoe has achieved many incredible things in a Saracens shirt and to secure her long-term services further illustrates her loyalty and desire to drive this club forward. I have no doubt that Saracens and Zoe, will create even more special memories together as we continue to be at the forefront of the game."

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

News

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13.11.26

ZOE HARRISON RE-SIGNS TO SARACENS

Saracens are thrilled to announce that England Women's Player of the Season, Zoe Harrison, has renewed her contract with the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 season. Having started playing rugby at the age of five with Tring, Harrison made her senior debut for Saracens in 2016 and has since become a mainstay […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 11 13 at 09.44.48
13.11.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers (PRC R4)

Five changes to Saracens side as Nathan Michelow captains the team. Saracens Men have made five changes to their starting XV ahead of their latest PREM Rugby Cup fixture, with Nathan Michelow once again leading the side. Following last weekend's clash with Newcastle Red Bulls, there are opportunities for a number of players to impress […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs
11.11.26

SARACENS CONFIRMS JESS BREACH RE-SIGNING

Saracens Women are delighted to announce the re-signing of Jess Breach to the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 season. Having starred at the Rugby World Cup, Breach finished as the tournament's top try scorer for the eventual champions before making her move to Saracens ahead of the 2022/23 season. After scoring the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
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