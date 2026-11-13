TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers (PRC R4)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers (PRC R4)

13.11.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 11 13 at 09.44.48
ANGUS HALL

Five changes to Saracens side as Nathan Michelow captains the team.

Saracens Men have made five changes to their starting XV ahead of their latest PREM Rugby Cup fixture, with Nathan Michelow once again leading the side.

Following last weekend's clash with Newcastle Red Bulls, there are opportunities for a number of players to impress as Saracens look to build on their Cup campaign.

In the forwards, Brantingham retains his place at loosehead prop, while Hadfield comes into the side at hooker. Weilbach completes the front row at tighthead.

There is a new-look second-row partnership, with Isiekwe joining Sylvester in the engine room.

The back row sees Eke at blindside flanker and Onyeama-Christie at openside, while Michelow captains the side from number eight.

In the half-backs, C.Bracken starts at scrum-half, partnering Davidson at fly-half.

Va’enuku and Hall form the midfield partnership, while Segun and Elliott take their places on the wings. Malins completes the starting XV at full-back.

On the replacements bench, Isaacs, O'Driscoll and Street provide front-row cover, with Tizard and Knight offering further options in the pack.

Stewart-Harris and Keylock provide additional backline options, while Noah Caluori and Tobias Elliot return to the Saracens matchday squad following their time away with England.

SARACENS TEAM TO FACE LEICESTER TIGERS 

Starting XV

  1. Phil Brantingham
  2. James Hadfield
  3. Corné Weilbach
  4. Nick Isiekwe
  5. Kennedy Sylvester
  6. Max Eke
  7. Andy Onyeama-Christie
  8. Nathan Michelow (C)
  9. Charlie Bracken
  10. Luke Davidson
  11. Rotimi Segun
  12. Sione Va’enuku
  13. Angus Hall
  14. Tobias Elliott
  15. Max Malins

REPLACEMENTS

  1. James Isaacs
  2. Alex O’Driscoll
  3. Marcus Street
  4. Hugh Tizard
  5. Toby Knight
  6. Asa Stewart-Harris
  7. Finn Keylock
  8. Noah Caluori
Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

News

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Screenshot 2026 11 13 at 09.44.48
13.11.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers (PRC R4)

Five changes to Saracens side as Nathan Michelow captains the team. Saracens Men have made five changes to their starting XV ahead of their latest PREM Rugby Cup fixture, with Nathan Michelow once again leading the side. Following last weekend's clash with Newcastle Red Bulls, there are opportunities for a number of players to impress […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs
11.11.26

SARACENS CONFIRMS JESS BREACH RE-SIGNING

Saracens Women are delighted to announce the re-signing of Jess Breach to the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 season. Having starred at the Rugby World Cup, Breach finished as the tournament's top try scorer for the eventual champions before making her move to Saracens ahead of the 2022/23 season. After scoring the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
ARTICLE
10.11.26

Buy Tickets Now For Showdown 7

Tickets for The Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are now on General Sale at Early Bird Price! The biggest day in the Saracens calendar is back, as the Original Club of North London take on London rivals Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 20th March 2027, with kick-off at 15:00. After another unforgettable […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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