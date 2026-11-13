TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers (PRC R4)

Five changes to Saracens side as Nathan Michelow captains the team.

Saracens Men have made five changes to their starting XV ahead of their latest PREM Rugby Cup fixture, with Nathan Michelow once again leading the side.

Following last weekend's clash with Newcastle Red Bulls, there are opportunities for a number of players to impress as Saracens look to build on their Cup campaign.

In the forwards, Brantingham retains his place at loosehead prop, while Hadfield comes into the side at hooker. Weilbach completes the front row at tighthead.

There is a new-look second-row partnership, with Isiekwe joining Sylvester in the engine room.

The back row sees Eke at blindside flanker and Onyeama-Christie at openside, while Michelow captains the side from number eight.

In the half-backs, C.Bracken starts at scrum-half, partnering Davidson at fly-half.

Va’enuku and Hall form the midfield partnership, while Segun and Elliott take their places on the wings. Malins completes the starting XV at full-back.

On the replacements bench, Isaacs, O'Driscoll and Street provide front-row cover, with Tizard and Knight offering further options in the pack.

Stewart-Harris and Keylock provide additional backline options, while Noah Caluori and Tobias Elliot return to the Saracens matchday squad following their time away with England.

SARACENS TEAM TO FACE LEICESTER TIGERS

Starting XV

Phil Brantingham James Hadfield Corné Weilbach Nick Isiekwe Kennedy Sylvester Max Eke Andy Onyeama-Christie Nathan Michelow (C) Charlie Bracken Luke Davidson Rotimi Segun Sione Va’enuku Angus Hall Tobias Elliott Max Malins

REPLACEMENTS