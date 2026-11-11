SARACENS CONFIRMS JESS BREACH RE-SIGNING

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Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

SARACENS CONFIRMS JESS BREACH RE-SIGNING

11.11.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs
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Saracens Women are delighted to announce the re-signing of Jess Breach to the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 season.

Having starred at the Rugby World Cup, Breach finished as the tournament's top try scorer for the eventual champions before making her move to Saracens ahead of the 2022/23 season.

After scoring the crucial try in the PWR semi-final last season, the Red Roses winger continued to impress by crossing for a further two tries in the final, helping secure the trophy's return to North London.

During her early international career, Breach established herself as one of the game's most prolific finishers, scoring an astonishing 11 tries in her first two appearances for England. The 27-year-old has since earned an incredible 53 caps for her country. Her outstanding performances in both the PWR and the Guinness Women's Six Nations earned her a place in the Red Roses Rugby World Cup squad, where she featured in every match on the way to lifting the trophy, becoming one of only two England players to achieve the feat.

Breach plays a crucial role in the Saracens side, consistently delivering moments that can change a game in an instant. Across her previous three successful campaigns in North London, she has scored a further 35 tries and will continue to demonstrate why she is one of the most lethal finishers in world rugby during the 2026/27 season.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have Breach continue her journey in NW4 for the 2026/27 season.

"Jess is a proven finisher at the highest level of the game. Her speed and ability to beat players has led to many incredible scores on the biggest of stages in the most important of moments. Jess has the innate ability to create something out of nothing and that is rare in any sport. Jess came to the club in 2022 and has amassed over 50 appearances for the club and has been involved in our biggest of games. Jess has a great deal of experience with over 60 caps for England and over her time at Saracens she has contributed to great success on the field, and her game has continued to develop. Her work and support with younger players and helping nurture the development of their game has also proven invaluable."

Breach is looking forward to returning for another season at Saracens.

"I am so excited to extend my time at Saracens"

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

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Saracens v Exeter Chiefs
11.11.26

SARACENS CONFIRMS JESS BREACH RE-SIGNING

Saracens Women are delighted to announce the re-signing of Jess Breach to the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 season. Having starred at the Rugby World Cup, Breach finished as the tournament's top try scorer for the eventual champions before making her move to Saracens ahead of the 2022/23 season. After scoring the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
ARTICLE
10.11.26

Buy Tickets Now For Showdown 7

Tickets for The Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are now on General Sale at Early Bird Price! The biggest day in the Saracens calendar is back, as the Original Club of North London take on London rivals Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 20th March 2027, with kick-off at 15:00. After another unforgettable […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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