SARACENS CONFIRMS JESS BREACH RE-SIGNING

Saracens Women are delighted to announce the re-signing of Jess Breach to the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 season.

Having starred at the Rugby World Cup, Breach finished as the tournament's top try scorer for the eventual champions before making her move to Saracens ahead of the 2022/23 season.

After scoring the crucial try in the PWR semi-final last season, the Red Roses winger continued to impress by crossing for a further two tries in the final, helping secure the trophy's return to North London.

During her early international career, Breach established herself as one of the game's most prolific finishers, scoring an astonishing 11 tries in her first two appearances for England. The 27-year-old has since earned an incredible 53 caps for her country. Her outstanding performances in both the PWR and the Guinness Women's Six Nations earned her a place in the Red Roses Rugby World Cup squad, where she featured in every match on the way to lifting the trophy, becoming one of only two England players to achieve the feat.

Breach plays a crucial role in the Saracens side, consistently delivering moments that can change a game in an instant. Across her previous three successful campaigns in North London, she has scored a further 35 tries and will continue to demonstrate why she is one of the most lethal finishers in world rugby during the 2026/27 season.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have Breach continue her journey in NW4 for the 2026/27 season.

"Jess is a proven finisher at the highest level of the game. Her speed and ability to beat players has led to many incredible scores on the biggest of stages in the most important of moments. Jess has the innate ability to create something out of nothing and that is rare in any sport. Jess came to the club in 2022 and has amassed over 50 appearances for the club and has been involved in our biggest of games. Jess has a great deal of experience with over 60 caps for England and over her time at Saracens she has contributed to great success on the field, and her game has continued to develop. Her work and support with younger players and helping nurture the development of their game has also proven invaluable."

Breach is looking forward to returning for another season at Saracens.

"I am so excited to extend my time at Saracens"