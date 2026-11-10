Buy Tickets Now For Showdown 7

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

Buy Tickets Now For Showdown 7

10.11.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
ARTICLE
Screenshot 2026 11 10 at 10.21.19

Tickets for The Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are now on General Sale at Early Bird Price!

The biggest day in the Saracens calendar is back, as the Original Club of North London take on London rivals Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 20th March 2027, with kick-off at 15:00.

After another unforgettable afternoon at The Showdown 6, we return to N17 for the seventh edition of our marquee fixture, and this time it's a London derby on the biggest stage of all.

It is set to be an experience like no other once again, with world-class rugby, world-class hospitality and over 60 food and drink outlets around the stadium, including the longest bar in Europe. Expect a jam-packed afternoon of entertainment, elite sport and family fun before, during and after the match, with the full entertainment line-up to be announced soon!

With international stars going head-to-head all over the pitch, Saracens v Harlequins is one of the fiercest rivalries in the Gallagher PREM, and there is no better place to watch it unfold than in front of a packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium crowd.

Early Bird tickets start from:

  • Adults: £34
  • U30s / 65+: £25.50
  • U16s: £16.50

Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time only and will close depending on ticket sales, so the earlier you book, the more you save!

2026/27 Men's Season Ticket Holders, your Showdown 7 ticket is included in your Season Ticket, but you will need to book it in within the same price band as your seat at StoneX Stadium. You can also pick up unlimited additional general admission tickets for friends and family at 50% off during the Early Bird window. Hospitality Members do not need to book, as they will be contacted by their account manager.

Community Rugby Clubs, bring your whole club along! Club bookings will see your crest feature on the players' shirts, a giant flag with your team name and cashback on every ticket sold. Request your club booking here.

Hospitality packages are also available for those looking for the ultimate premium matchday experience. View the hospitality options here or contact hospitality@saracens.net.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a no-parking venue, so we strongly recommend travelling by public transport, with four stations and a number of bus routes serving the stadium. For everything else you need to know, visit our Showdown 7 FAQs.

Don't miss out, book your tickets NOW!

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

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ARTICLE
10.11.26

Buy Tickets Now For Showdown 7

Tickets for The Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are now on General Sale at Early Bird Price! The biggest day in the Saracens calendar is back, as the Original Club of North London take on London rivals Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 20th March 2027, with kick-off at 15:00. After another unforgettable […]

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StoneX StoneX
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