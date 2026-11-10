Buy Tickets Now For Showdown 7

Tickets for The Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are now on General Sale at Early Bird Price!

The biggest day in the Saracens calendar is back, as the Original Club of North London take on London rivals Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 20th March 2027, with kick-off at 15:00.

After another unforgettable afternoon at The Showdown 6, we return to N17 for the seventh edition of our marquee fixture, and this time it's a London derby on the biggest stage of all.

It is set to be an experience like no other once again, with world-class rugby, world-class hospitality and over 60 food and drink outlets around the stadium, including the longest bar in Europe. Expect a jam-packed afternoon of entertainment, elite sport and family fun before, during and after the match, with the full entertainment line-up to be announced soon!

With international stars going head-to-head all over the pitch, Saracens v Harlequins is one of the fiercest rivalries in the Gallagher PREM, and there is no better place to watch it unfold than in front of a packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium crowd.

Early Bird tickets start from:

Adults: £34

U30s / 65+: £25.50

U16s: £16.50

Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time only and will close depending on ticket sales, so the earlier you book, the more you save!

2026/27 Men's Season Ticket Holders, your Showdown 7 ticket is included in your Season Ticket, but you will need to book it in within the same price band as your seat at StoneX Stadium. You can also pick up unlimited additional general admission tickets for friends and family at 50% off during the Early Bird window. Hospitality Members do not need to book, as they will be contacted by their account manager.

Community Rugby Clubs, bring your whole club along! Club bookings will see your crest feature on the players' shirts, a giant flag with your team name and cashback on every ticket sold. Request your club booking here.

Hospitality packages are also available for those looking for the ultimate premium matchday experience. View the hospitality options here or contact hospitality@saracens.net.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a no-parking venue, so we strongly recommend travelling by public transport, with four stations and a number of bus routes serving the stadium. For everything else you need to know, visit our Showdown 7 FAQs.

Don't miss out, book your tickets NOW!