We can't wait to have all of our valued Community Rugby Clubs return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for our biggest fixture of the year.

Please contact your club member to establish how many tickets your club/school/company/community group will require for the game and complete the form below. Groups of 25+ people are eligible for a unique 10% discount code.

Once we have received your ticket volume request, we will provide you with either a dedicated purchase link, allowing your members to sit together, or a discount code that you can distribute to your members so they can purchase their tickets individually.

If you have any questions please contact community@saracens.net