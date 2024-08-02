Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Saracens are excited to offer all of our community rugby clubs an exciting offering for the Showdown 7. We heard your feedback and can confirm this season the kick-off time will return to the 15:00 slot...
We can't wait to have all of our valued Community Rugby Clubs return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for our biggest fixture of the year.
Please contact your club member to establish how many tickets your club/school/company/community group will require for the game and complete the form below. Groups of 25+ people are eligible for a unique 10% discount code.
Once we have received your ticket volume request, we will provide you with either a dedicated purchase link, allowing your members to sit together, or a discount code that you can distribute to your members so they can purchase their tickets individually.
If you have any questions please contact community@saracens.net
As an added incentive, the Community Clubs that purchase the highest number of tickets will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to have their club crest featured on the shirt of one of our men’s first-team players for this fixture. The winning club will then receive the shirt, framed and presented to them at our final home fixture of the season.
Our Community Team will also be in touch to discuss the exciting opportunities available at this fixture, including Guard of Honour participation and on-pitch experiences.