Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners
Showdown Club Bookings web
Saracens are excited to offer all of our community rugby clubs an exciting offering for the Showdown 7. We heard your feedback  and can confirm this season the kick-off time will return to the 15:00 slot...
Saracens v HarlequinsKids photoSaracens v Harlequins

We can't wait to have all of our valued Community Rugby Clubs return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for our biggest fixture of the year.

Please contact your club member to establish how many tickets your club/school/company/community group will require for the game and complete the form below. Groups of 25+ people are eligible for a unique 10% discount code. 

Once we have received your ticket volume request, we will provide you with either a dedicated purchase link, allowing your members to sit together, or a discount code that you can distribute to your members so they can purchase their tickets individually.

If you have any questions please contact community@saracens.net

As an added incentive, the Community Clubs that purchase the highest number of tickets will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to have their club crest featured on the shirt of one of our men’s first-team players for this fixture. The winning club will then receive the shirt, framed and presented to them at our final home fixture of the season.

Our Community Team will also be in touch to discuss the exciting opportunities available at this fixture, including Guard of Honour participation and on-pitch experiences.

 

Partners

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OFFICIAL PARTNERS
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