Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners
SHOWDOWN FAQs

           Ticketing On Sale FAQs:

When do tickets go on sale?

  • Saracens Men's Season Ticket Holder access starts Tues Nov 3 at 12pm

  • General sale starts Tues Nov 10 at 12pm

Can I be notified when tickets go on sale?

Yes, fill in THIS form and we'll email you a link to buy when general sale opens on Tuesday 10 Nov. Please ensure you are opted in to receive marketing emails. 

Can I still buy tickets if I don’t register?

Yes, tickets will be available on general sale from Tuesday 10 November, 12pm, subject to availability.

How much are tickets?

Tickets go on general sale at early bird prices. These prices start in the 'Bronze' seating category at £16.50 for an under 16 ticket. Please see a full ticket breakdown below: 

Early Bird Standard Pricing@2x
Is Hospitality available for The Showdown 7?

Yes! Hospitality packages are available for Showdown 7, offering a premium matchday experience with fantastic food, drinks and exclusive benefits. To find out more about our hospitality packages, click here, or contact hospitality@saracens.net for any enquiries. 

How much is Hospitality?

We have various packages for you to choose from. Please see the name of the package and the price listed below: 

Hospitality Pricing@2x
What is Early Bird Pricing?

Early bird pricing offers tickets at a discounted rate for a limited time, giving you the opportunity to secure your place at a reduced price before standard ticket prices apply. The earlier you book, the more you save!

When does the Early Bird ticket offer end?

The Early Bird offer is subject to ticket availability, rather than a fixed end date, and will close depending on ticket sales. We will communicate any updates as the offer approaches its end, but we recommend taking advantage of the discounted prices and booking early to avoid missing out!

Is there a limit on how many tickets I can buy?

No, you can purchase as many as you wish. However for large group bookings you may be eligible for a discount. Please contact community@saracens.net with grouper larger than 20 people. 

Can I purchase group tickets for my Community Rugby Club?

Absolutely! We welcome group bookings from Community Rugby Clubs. Please click here for further information on how to arrange your tickets.

I am a Harlequins supporter, how should I purchase tickets?

If you are a Harlequins supporter and looking to sit with fellow fans at The Showdown 7, we have allocated blocks of seats for away supporters to enjoy. Look out for communications from Harlequins with a ticketing link directing you to purchase specific seats.

Please note: Harlequins supporters are of course able to purchase any seat they wish and can purchase through the Saracens Ticketing link when we go on general sale.

           Season Ticket Holders FAQs:

Is my ticket included in my 2026/27 Men's Season Ticket?

Yes, but you will need to book it in. We’ll email you a link on Tuesday 3 Nov as a reminder and also a step by step guide. Please note you can only book your Showdown ticket in the same price band as your Saracens Season Ticket. For example, if you are a Silver Season Ticket Holder, you can only redeem a Silver Showdown ticket. 

N.B. Hospitality Members do NOT need to book places as they will be contacted by their account manager.

When can I book my ticket?

Your seven days of exclusive access will begin on Tuesday 3 November at 12pm.

You will still be able to purchase tickets after this exclusive window; however, once tickets go on general sale, your preferred seats will also become available to other supporters. We therefore recommend booking as early as possible to secure your first-choice seats.

Can I buy extra tickets for friends and family?

Yes, you can buy unlimited additional tickets. Plus, during the early bird window all 2026/27 Men's Season Ticket Holders can enjoy 50% off these additional general admission tickets.

           Regular FAQs:

What date is the Showdown 7?

Saturday 20th March 2027.

Is the Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again this season?

Yes the Showdown 7 will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again this Season.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00.

What is the Showdown 7?

The Showdown 7 is Saracens Men’s marquee fixture of the season, taking place at a major venue away from our home ground, StoneX Stadium. This year, we take on London rivals Harlequins at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When will more details be released about the day?

Entertainment, food and travel information will be shared closer to the time. Keep an eye on your inbox and socials to be the first to hear. 

Will there be coach travel to and from neighboring areas again this year?

Coach travel arrangements are still to be confirmed. We will share further details as soon as they are available.

Will parking be available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

There is no general parking available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, Blue Badge parking may be available for eligible supporters. If you require accessible parking, please contact supporterservices@saracens.net in advance to arrange this.

How do I get to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is well connected by public transport, with four train stations nearby and several major bus routes serving the area. We strongly recommend travelling by public transport. For full travel information and guidance, please visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Plan Your Visit page.

For any other enquiries please contact our supporter services team. 
By email: supporterservices@saracens.net
By phone: 0203 870 3303

Partners

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