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Ticketing On Sale FAQs:
Saracens Men's Season Ticket Holder access starts Tues Nov 3 at 12pm
General sale starts Tues Nov 10 at 12pm
Yes, fill in THIS form and we'll email you a link to buy when general sale opens on Tuesday 10 Nov. Please ensure you are opted in to receive marketing emails.
Yes, tickets will be available on general sale from Tuesday 10 November, 12pm, subject to availability.
Tickets go on general sale at early bird prices. These prices start in the 'Bronze' seating category at £16.50 for an under 16 ticket. Please see a full ticket breakdown below:
Yes! Hospitality packages are available for Showdown 7, offering a premium matchday experience with fantastic food, drinks and exclusive benefits. To find out more about our hospitality packages, click here, or contact hospitality@saracens.net for any enquiries.
We have various packages for you to choose from. Please see the name of the package and the price listed below:
Early bird pricing offers tickets at a discounted rate for a limited time, giving you the opportunity to secure your place at a reduced price before standard ticket prices apply. The earlier you book, the more you save!
The Early Bird offer is subject to ticket availability, rather than a fixed end date, and will close depending on ticket sales. We will communicate any updates as the offer approaches its end, but we recommend taking advantage of the discounted prices and booking early to avoid missing out!
No, you can purchase as many as you wish. However for large group bookings you may be eligible for a discount. Please contact community@saracens.net with grouper larger than 20 people.
Absolutely! We welcome group bookings from Community Rugby Clubs. Please click here for further information on how to arrange your tickets.
If you are a Harlequins supporter and looking to sit with fellow fans at The Showdown 7, we have allocated blocks of seats for away supporters to enjoy. Look out for communications from Harlequins with a ticketing link directing you to purchase specific seats.
Please note: Harlequins supporters are of course able to purchase any seat they wish and can purchase through the Saracens Ticketing link when we go on general sale.
Season Ticket Holders FAQs:
Yes, but you will need to book it in. We’ll email you a link on Tuesday 3 Nov as a reminder and also a step by step guide. Please note you can only book your Showdown ticket in the same price band as your Saracens Season Ticket. For example, if you are a Silver Season Ticket Holder, you can only redeem a Silver Showdown ticket.
N.B. Hospitality Members do NOT need to book places as they will be contacted by their account manager.
Your seven days of exclusive access will begin on Tuesday 3 November at 12pm.
You will still be able to purchase tickets after this exclusive window; however, once tickets go on general sale, your preferred seats will also become available to other supporters. We therefore recommend booking as early as possible to secure your first-choice seats.
Yes, you can buy unlimited additional tickets. Plus, during the early bird window all 2026/27 Men's Season Ticket Holders can enjoy 50% off these additional general admission tickets.
Regular FAQs:
Saturday 20th March 2027.
Yes the Showdown 7 will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again this Season.
Kick-off is at 15:00.
The Showdown 7 is Saracens Men’s marquee fixture of the season, taking place at a major venue away from our home ground, StoneX Stadium. This year, we take on London rivals Harlequins at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Entertainment, food and travel information will be shared closer to the time. Keep an eye on your inbox and socials to be the first to hear.
Coach travel arrangements are still to be confirmed. We will share further details as soon as they are available.
There is no general parking available at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, Blue Badge parking may be available for eligible supporters. If you require accessible parking, please contact supporterservices@saracens.net in advance to arrange this.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is well connected by public transport, with four train stations nearby and several major bus routes serving the area. We strongly recommend travelling by public transport. For full travel information and guidance, please visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Plan Your Visit page.