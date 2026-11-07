MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 21 - 22 Trailfinders Women (CUP FINAL)

Saracens Women’s bid for a third straight Jaecoo Next Gen Cup title fell agonisingly short at StoneX Stadium, as Trailfinders Women claimed a 22-21 win in a final that went down to the wire.

Both sides came out fighting, and neither gave the other an inch in the opening exchanges. This was a contest that demanded teeth and skin from the first whistle. Saracens were forced to dig deep when Charlotte Wright-Haley was shown a yellow card, and after a resilient defensive effort, Trailfinders eventually found a way through, with Niamh Swailes getting over for the opening score.

The Original Club of North London hit back quickly through Liz Crake, who crossed to get Saracens on the board. There was plenty of to and fro, with neither side willing to yield, but Saracens took the edge when Tori Sellors secured their second try.

With five minutes to go in the half, Saracens went wide, using their width and pace to send Ellie Boatman on a fantastic lead down the wing, and a try-saving tackle from Joia Bennett kept the cushion intact. Saracens went in at the break 14-7 up.

After the restart, there was no stopping Sydney Gregson, who finished off a move that began with a tackle, a pass and a lead down the left. Akina Gondwe then entered the fray on her 50th appearance for the club, and went straight into a scrum, helping to disrupt the Trailfinders attack.

Trailfinders scored again to cut the gap to two points, and the game took a further turn when Poppy Cleall went off injured, with Crake returning to the field.

After a relentless period of Saracens defence, Annabel Meta slipped over for Trailfinders, followed by Brooke Bradley in the corner.

Saracens refused to go quietly. An attacking lineout in the Trailfinders 22 saw the pack drive the visitors back, and Jemima Moss was rewarded with a try under the posts. Amelia MacDougall added the extras to make it 21-22 and bring Saracens right back into contention.

Trailfinders looked to close the game out, but Saracens competed at the breakdown and won the advantage, fighting until the very last moment, though it was not enough.

Despite the defeat, there was plenty to be proud of from a side who gave everything in front of a passionate home crowd at StoneX.

Saracens Women will be back in action in the first PWR game of the season, hosting Leicester Tigers at home on 22nd November. Get your tickets now.