MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 21 - 22 Trailfinders Women (CUP FINAL)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 21 - 22 Trailfinders Women (CUP FINAL)

07.11.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Ealing T Women Next Gen Cup Final
Saracens Women v Ealing T Women Next Gen Cup Final

Saracens Women’s bid for a third straight Jaecoo Next Gen Cup title fell agonisingly short at StoneX Stadium, as Trailfinders Women claimed a 22-21 win in a final that went down to the wire.

Both sides came out fighting, and neither gave the other an inch in the opening exchanges. This was a contest that demanded teeth and skin from the first whistle. Saracens were forced to dig deep when Charlotte Wright-Haley was shown a yellow card, and after a resilient defensive effort, Trailfinders eventually found a way through, with Niamh Swailes getting over for the opening score.

The Original Club of North London hit back quickly through Liz Crake, who crossed to get Saracens on the board. There was plenty of to and fro, with neither side willing to yield, but Saracens took the edge when Tori Sellors secured their second try.

With five minutes to go in the half, Saracens went wide, using their width and pace to send Ellie Boatman on a fantastic lead down the wing, and a try-saving tackle from Joia Bennett kept the cushion intact. Saracens went in at the break 14-7 up.

After the restart, there was no stopping Sydney Gregson, who finished off a move that began with a tackle, a pass and a lead down the left. Akina Gondwe then entered the fray on her 50th appearance for the club, and went straight into a scrum, helping to disrupt the Trailfinders attack.

Trailfinders scored again to cut the gap to two points, and the game took a further turn when Poppy Cleall went off injured, with Crake returning to the field.

After a relentless period of Saracens defence, Annabel Meta slipped over for Trailfinders, followed by Brooke Bradley in the corner.

Saracens refused to go quietly. An attacking lineout in the Trailfinders 22 saw the pack drive the visitors back, and Jemima Moss was rewarded with a try under the posts. Amelia MacDougall added the extras to make it 21-22 and bring Saracens right back into contention.

Trailfinders looked to close the game out, but Saracens competed at the breakdown and won the advantage, fighting until the very last moment, though it was not enough.

Despite the defeat, there was plenty to be proud of from a side who gave everything in front of a passionate home crowd at StoneX.

Saracens Women will be back in action in the first PWR game of the season, hosting Leicester Tigers at home on 22nd November. Get your tickets now.

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

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Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls Premiership Rugby
06.11.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Newcastle Red Bulls (PRC R3)

Nathan Michelow captains Saracens as a new-look side takes on Newcastle Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium in Round 3 of the PREM Cup. The Original Club of North London are back at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 7 November with a 15:00 kick-off. With Maro Itoje on international duty with England for their Nations Championship campaign, […]

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StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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