Saracens Women open PWR season with a record-breaking 100-14 win over Leicester Tigers

Saracens Women began their Jaecoo PWR campaign in the most emphatic fashion possible, crossing the century mark in a 100-14 win over Leicester Tigers at StoneX Stadium.

The reigning champions marked the occasion with Sydney Gregson's 100th appearance, the debut of Freda Tafuna and Ruby Ross's first PWR outing after her unstoppable Cup campaign.

Gregson wasted no time in marking her milestone, opening the scoring inside two minutes. Liz Crake then showed the visitors how it was done, crossing for the second.

Reigning PWR Player of the Season Liv Apps got in on the act, finishing off a powerful attacking maul. Apps then proved her value in defence too, producing a try-saving tackle moments later to put Leicester firmly back in their place.

Leicester did eventually find a way through, sneaking over for their first points after an incredible chase down from Gregson and Alysha Corrigan had threatened to stop them. Saracens hit back immediately.

Louise McMillan finished in the corner to restore the advantage, and Lotte Sharp followed her over to stretch it further. Leicester crept closer with another score, but Julia Omokhuale responded at once, and Saracens pulled clear again.

Sophie de Goede was next over the line, and Amelia MacDougall added the extras as the sides went into the break with Saracens 43-14 ahead.

The second half started as the first had finished, Emma Hardy scoring straight from the whistle. Apps, in similar style to the PWR final, then claimed another under the posts, and Corrigan added to the try tally before Crake crossed for her second of the afternoon.

Zoe Harrison came on and landed her first conversion and points of the season, and Tafuna replaced Poppy Cleall to make her debut for the club. Gregson soon had her second, finishing right under the Leicester posts, and Apps took her third in the corner. Ross joined the action off the bench for her first PWR appearance.

With the points flowing, a super-slick handoff from Tori Sellors gave Corrigan the room to use her pace and cross in the corner. Gregson then completed her hat-trick on her 100th appearance, and Tafuna made a break and found Corrigan, who earned her own hat-trick and took the home side beyond the 100-point mark.

With three layers earning hat-tricks and the team reaching the one hundred point mark there is no better way to start to the PWR season for the Original Club of North London.

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