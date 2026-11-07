MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 54 - 19 Newcastle Red Bull (CUP R3)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 54 - 19 Newcastle Red Bull (CUP R3)

07.11.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls Premi Cup
Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls Premi Cup

The men in black return to StoneX for the second week running, and this time the stakes were different. Seven days on from our Premiership win over Newcastle Red Bulls, we welcomed them back to North London, this time in the PREM Rugby Cup.

Saracens ran in eight tries in a commanding PREM Rugby Cup win over Newcastle Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium.

Six of them came before the break, as the Original Club of North London made the most of a cold, foggy afternoon in NW4.

The hosts started at a rapid pace and were ahead inside the first 15 minutes. Tom James sliced through the middle of the field and finished under the sticks, with Luke Davidson adding the extras to get Sarries moving.

Two minutes later they had a second. Luke Davidson burst through the defence before chipping through, and Fraser Rawlins was on hand to dot down.

The third try came from the set piece. Jack Bracken played a long ball into the corner, which Newcastle gathered before sliding into touch. That handed Saracens a lineout platform, and a rolling maul did the rest, with Eoghan Clarke emerging with the ball over the line. Davidson was on target from the tee again.

Another followed before the 20 minute mark. Davidson took it to the line and kicked through, and Sione Va’Enuku gathered and dotted down for a fourth. The fly half then added the conversion himself.

The visitors struggled to find a foothold, and Saracens were soon back at the line. Nathan Michelow was the man to finish after another rolling maul from close range, following a lineout, and Davidson converted.

The set piece then delivered once more. A dominant scrum on the Newcastle five metre line gave Andy Onyeama-Christie the chance to gather and drive over, sending Saracens in with a 40 point lead heading into half time.

The Red Bulls responded after the break. Jake Dalziel showed great footwork at the line, dancing through a few tackles to score, before landing the conversion himself.

Saracens were not to be denied, though, and after the hour mark they turned on the gas. Charlie Bracken put up a box kick for Rawlins to chase, and Toby Knight gathered the loose ball. He showed his pace, running it in from outside the 22 with defenders on his tail, and Davidson converted.

Five minutes later it was another. Michelow burst through the defence and into the Newcastle 22, and after a couple of extra carries, the ball went wide to Finn Keylock, who was waiting out on the wing to cross the whitewash. Davidson was successful once more.

Newcastle ensured they finished strongly. In the closing stages, Finn Baker scored a short range effort from a penalty five metres out from the Saracens try line, and Dalziel added the extras.

Then, with the clock in the red, Kaleem Barreto capped the visitors’ afternoon. Newcastle ran the ball out wide from deep in their own half, and Barreto finished a long range try, though this one went unconverted.

It was a clinical day for Saracens, who made the most of the maul and scrum to build a platform for a side full of pace and width. Newcastle showed plenty of fight, but this was a statement performance from Sarries in the PREM Rugby Cup.

Now our attention turns to the next PREM Rugby Cup round, where we travel to take on Leicester Tigers on Sunday 15th November.

Your next chance to see Saracens Men at StoneX is on the 21st November, where we welcome London rivals Harlequins into home territory to battle for bragging rights.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

News

See all news
Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls Premiership Rugby
06.11.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Newcastle Red Bulls (PRC R3)

Nathan Michelow captains Saracens as a new-look side takes on Newcastle Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium in Round 3 of the PREM Cup. The Original Club of North London are back at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 7 November with a 15:00 kick-off. With Maro Itoje on international duty with England for their Nations Championship campaign, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton