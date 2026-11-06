TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Newcastle Red Bulls (PRC R3)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Newcastle Red Bulls (PRC R3)

06.11.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls Premiership Rugby
Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls

Nathan Michelow captains Saracens as a new-look side takes on Newcastle Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium in Round 3 of the PREM Cup.

The Original Club of North London are back at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 7 November with a 15:00 kick-off. With Maro Itoje on international duty with England for their Nations Championship campaign, Nathan Michelow takes the captaincy.

There’s a fresh look to the side, with opportunities for some of the club’s brightest young talents.

Phil Brantingham, Eoghan Clarke and Corné Weilbach form the front row.

Young and exciting talent Kennedy Sylvester and Mathis Dehauteur pair up in a new second row partnership.

Max Eke starts at blindside and Andy Onyeama-Christie at openside, with Michelow leading the side from number eight.

Tom James starts at scrum half, with Senior Academy graduate Luke Davidson pulling the strings at 10.

Sione Va’enuku holds down the inside centre position after a Player of the Match performance against Newcastle Red Bulls last weekend, and is joined in the midfield by Angus Hall at 13.

Fraser Rawlins earns his first start of the season on the right wing and will bring some electric pace down the edge, with Jack Bracken on the opposite flank and Max Malins at fullback.

The bench sees a 6-2 split, with Charlie Bracken and Finn Keylock providing the backline cover.

Michelow is proud to lead the side out this weekend.

“To be selected as a captain is a special privilege that not many people get to have, so I’m very fortunate to be in that situation and now I just want to get the best out of the team for the weekend.”

SARACENS TEAM TO PLAY NEWCASTLE RED BULLS

1 Phil Brantingham
2 Eoghan Clarke
3 Corné Weilbach
4 Mathis Dehauteur
5 Kennedy Sylvester
6 Max Eke
7 Andy Onyeama-Christie
8 Nathan Michelow (C)
9 Tom James
10 Luke Davidson
11 Jack Bracken
12 Sione Va’enuku
13 Angus Hall
14 Fraser Rawlins
15 Max Malins


REPLACEMENTS
16 James Isaacs
17 Vilikesa Nairau
18 Alec Clarey
19 Hugh Tizard
20 Tayo Adegbemile
21 Toby Knight
22 Charlie Bracken
23 Finn Keylock

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

Our PREM Cup clash is part of a triple header at StoneX Stadium this Saturday. For the first time in club history, Saracens will host all three top English domestic leagues at the same venue on the same day.

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

News

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Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls Premiership Rugby
06.11.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Newcastle Red Bulls (PRC R3)

Nathan Michelow captains Saracens as a new-look side takes on Newcastle Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium in Round 3 of the PREM Cup. The Original Club of North London are back at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 7 November with a 15:00 kick-off. With Maro Itoje on international duty with England for their Nations Championship campaign, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women
06.11.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women V Trailfinders

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday’s PWR JAECOO Next Gen Cup final against Trailfinders, with a trophy on the line, and a title to defend, at StoneX Stadium. The Original Club of North London booked their place in the final with a 42 - 26 win over Bristol Bears last weekend. They […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women
04.11.26

ROAD TO THE FINAL: SARACENS WOMEN'S JOURNEY TO DEFEND THE CROWN

Saracens Women are one game away from defending their Jaecoo Next Gen Cup title. This Saturday, the Original Club of North London head into the final as reigning champions, with a campaign full of firepower, grit and big moments behind them. Round 1: A bonus-point start The campaign kicked off against Leicester Tigers, and Saracens […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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