TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Newcastle Red Bulls (PRC R3)
Nathan Michelow captains Saracens as a new-look side takes on Newcastle Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium in Round 3 of the PREM Cup.
The Original Club of North London are back at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 7 November with a 15:00 kick-off. With Maro Itoje on international duty with England for their Nations Championship campaign, Nathan Michelow takes the captaincy.
There’s a fresh look to the side, with opportunities for some of the club’s brightest young talents.
Phil Brantingham, Eoghan Clarke and Corné Weilbach form the front row.
Young and exciting talent Kennedy Sylvester and Mathis Dehauteur pair up in a new second row partnership.
Max Eke starts at blindside and Andy Onyeama-Christie at openside, with Michelow leading the side from number eight.
Tom James starts at scrum half, with Senior Academy graduate Luke Davidson pulling the strings at 10.
Sione Va’enuku holds down the inside centre position after a Player of the Match performance against Newcastle Red Bulls last weekend, and is joined in the midfield by Angus Hall at 13.
Fraser Rawlins earns his first start of the season on the right wing and will bring some electric pace down the edge, with Jack Bracken on the opposite flank and Max Malins at fullback.
The bench sees a 6-2 split, with Charlie Bracken and Finn Keylock providing the backline cover.
Michelow is proud to lead the side out this weekend.
“To be selected as a captain is a special privilege that not many people get to have, so I’m very fortunate to be in that situation and now I just want to get the best out of the team for the weekend.”
SARACENS TEAM TO PLAY NEWCASTLE RED BULLS
1 Phil Brantingham
2 Eoghan Clarke
3 Corné Weilbach
4 Mathis Dehauteur
5 Kennedy Sylvester
6 Max Eke
7 Andy Onyeama-Christie
8 Nathan Michelow (C)
9 Tom James
10 Luke Davidson
11 Jack Bracken
12 Sione Va’enuku
13 Angus Hall
14 Fraser Rawlins
15 Max Malins
REPLACEMENTS
16 James Isaacs
17 Vilikesa Nairau
18 Alec Clarey
19 Hugh Tizard
20 Tayo Adegbemile
21 Toby Knight
22 Charlie Bracken
23 Finn Keylock
Our PREM Cup clash is part of a triple header at StoneX Stadium this Saturday. For the first time in club history, Saracens will host all three top English domestic leagues at the same venue on the same day.