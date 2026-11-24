Saracens are delighted to announce that tighthead prop Alec Clarey has re-signed with the club on a two-year deal.

Clarey joined Saracens ahead of the 2020/21 season from Championship side Jersey Reds, having previously helped Hartpury to the National League 1 title in 2016/17.

In the years since, the 32-year-old has made over 90 appearances for the club, establishing himself as a reliable presence at the heart of the Saracens scrum. His performances at tighthead have underpinned the club's set-piece and shaped the way the team plays.

His influence extends well beyond the pitch. Clarey's humour and warmth make him one of the most popular members of the squad, and he has a knack for uniting the changing room.

Having made StoneX Stadium his home since 2020, Clarey is happy to be staying put for the next two years.

"I'm over the moon. I'll be able to pay off my coach. I've got some car debt as well... my car's in the garage on Wednesday so fingers crossed it goes okay.

"Buzzing to be signing again. I've got a job for another two years and I can start building up my savings a little bit."

Head Coach Joe Shaw is pleased to have Clarey committed to the club.

"It's great news that Alec has signed on with us for another two years. He's an outstanding character, and the sort of person who naturally draws a group together, so his personality is a big part of what makes this squad tick.

"That presence carries onto the pitch, where he's been instrumental in our set-piece, and his work at tighthead is a big part of how we want to play. He's given a huge amount since arriving in 2020, and we're looking forward to seeing him keep developing here."