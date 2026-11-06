TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women V Trailfinders

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women V Trailfinders

06.11.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday’s PWR JAECOO Next Gen Cup final against Trailfinders, with a trophy on the line, and a title to defend, at StoneX Stadium.

The Original Club of North London booked their place in the final with a 42 - 26 win over Bristol Bears last weekend. They now return to their home ground, looking to finish the job in front of a home crowd.

Liz Crake, Morgan Freeman and Ruby Ross make up the front row. Captain Louise McMillan and Jodie Verghese pack down in the second row.

Joia Bennett, Charlotte Wright-Haley and Poppy Cleall complete the pack in the back row.

Tori Sellors and vice-captain Amelia MacDougall link up at half-back. Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy are in midfield.

In the back three, Sydney Gregson and Ellie Boatman are on the wings, with Lotte Sharp at full-back.

On the bench, Akina Gondwe is named at number 17 and will win her 50th cap for Saracens. She is joined by Daisy Fitzgerald, Chloe Flanagan, Jemima Moss, Erin Delea, Ella Wyrwas, Beth Wilcock and Jemma-Jo Linkins to complete the matchday 23.

Akina commented on her 50th appearance:

"I am so grateful to get 50 appearances with this club. Watching from the side lines last year was tough so its extra sweet to be reaching this many games. And even better its in some knockout rugby with this special cup group we've got!"

Saracens Women team to face Trailfinders women:

  1. Liz Crake
  2. Morgan Freeman
  3. Ruby Ross
  4. Louise McMillan (C)
  5. Jodie Verghese
  6. Joia Bennett
  7. Charlotte Wright-Haley
  8. Poppy Cleall
  9. Tori Sellors
  10. Amelia MacDougall (VC)
  11. Sydney Gregson
  12. Sophie Bridger
  13. Emma Hardy
  14. Ellie Boatman
  15. Lotte Sharp

Replacements
16. Daisy Fitzgerald
17. Akina Gondwe (50th appearance)
18. Chloe Flanagan
19. Jemima Moss
20. Erin Delea
21. Ella Wyrwas
22. Beth Wilcock
23. Jemma-Jo Linkins

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

The final is part of a triple header at StoneX Stadium this Saturday. For the first time in club history, Saracens will host all three top English domestic leagues at the same venue on the same day.

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

News

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Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls Premiership Rugby
06.11.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men vs Newcastle Red Bulls (PRC R3)

Nathan Michelow captains Saracens as a new-look side takes on Newcastle Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium in Round 3 of the PREM Cup. The Original Club of North London are back at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 7 November with a 15:00 kick-off. With Maro Itoje on international duty with England for their Nations Championship campaign, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women
06.11.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women V Trailfinders

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday’s PWR JAECOO Next Gen Cup final against Trailfinders, with a trophy on the line, and a title to defend, at StoneX Stadium. The Original Club of North London booked their place in the final with a 42 - 26 win over Bristol Bears last weekend. They […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women
04.11.26

ROAD TO THE FINAL: SARACENS WOMEN'S JOURNEY TO DEFEND THE CROWN

Saracens Women are one game away from defending their Jaecoo Next Gen Cup title. This Saturday, the Original Club of North London head into the final as reigning champions, with a campaign full of firepower, grit and big moments behind them. Round 1: A bonus-point start The campaign kicked off against Leicester Tigers, and Saracens […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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