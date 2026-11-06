TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women V Trailfinders

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Saturday’s PWR JAECOO Next Gen Cup final against Trailfinders, with a trophy on the line, and a title to defend, at StoneX Stadium.

The Original Club of North London booked their place in the final with a 42 - 26 win over Bristol Bears last weekend. They now return to their home ground, looking to finish the job in front of a home crowd.

Liz Crake, Morgan Freeman and Ruby Ross make up the front row. Captain Louise McMillan and Jodie Verghese pack down in the second row.

Joia Bennett, Charlotte Wright-Haley and Poppy Cleall complete the pack in the back row.

Tori Sellors and vice-captain Amelia MacDougall link up at half-back. Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy are in midfield.

In the back three, Sydney Gregson and Ellie Boatman are on the wings, with Lotte Sharp at full-back.

On the bench, Akina Gondwe is named at number 17 and will win her 50th cap for Saracens. She is joined by Daisy Fitzgerald, Chloe Flanagan, Jemima Moss, Erin Delea, Ella Wyrwas, Beth Wilcock and Jemma-Jo Linkins to complete the matchday 23.

Akina commented on her 50th appearance:

"I am so grateful to get 50 appearances with this club. Watching from the side lines last year was tough so its extra sweet to be reaching this many games. And even better its in some knockout rugby with this special cup group we've got!"

Saracens Women team to face Trailfinders women:

Liz Crake Morgan Freeman Ruby Ross Louise McMillan (C) Jodie Verghese Joia Bennett Charlotte Wright-Haley Poppy Cleall Tori Sellors Amelia MacDougall (VC) Sydney Gregson Sophie Bridger Emma Hardy Ellie Boatman Lotte Sharp

Replacements

16. Daisy Fitzgerald

17. Akina Gondwe (50th appearance)

18. Chloe Flanagan

19. Jemima Moss

20. Erin Delea

21. Ella Wyrwas

22. Beth Wilcock

23. Jemma-Jo Linkins

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The final is part of a triple header at StoneX Stadium this Saturday. For the first time in club history, Saracens will host all three top English domestic leagues at the same venue on the same day.