ROAD TO THE FINAL: SARACENS WOMEN'S JOURNEY TO DEFEND THE CROWN

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

ROAD TO THE FINAL: SARACENS WOMEN'S JOURNEY TO DEFEND THE CROWN

04.11.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women

Saracens Women are one game away from defending their Jaecoo Next Gen Cup title. This Saturday, the Original Club of North London head into the final as reigning champions, with a campaign full of firepower, grit and big moments behind them.

Round 1: A bonus-point start

The campaign kicked off against Leicester Tigers, and Saracens wasted no time. Charlotte Wright-Haley crossed inside four minutes, just as she did in the opening game of last season, and the tries kept coming. Daisy Fitzgerald, Emma Hardy, Sophie Bridger, Poppy Cleall, Lotte Sharp and captain Louise McMillan all got on the scoresheet in a nine-try performance.

Round 2: Sale Sharks at StoneX

Back on home turf, Saracens dominated the left-hand side from the first whistle. Fitzgerald and Tori Sellors struck early, Jemma Jo-Linkins capitalised on a Sale yellow card, and Hardy and Sharp saw the game out. The day also belonged to Lawford-Wilby, who returned after two years out and shut down a Sale break almost instantly.

Round 3: Friday Night Lights at Bedford

The standout of the pool stages. Saracens were 31-0 up at half-time against Loughborough Lightning and finished 66 points to the good. Ellie Boatman marked her PWR Cup debut with two tries, May Campbell showed exactly why she wears the red rose, and Amelia MacDougall missed just one kick at goal all night.

Round 5: A home semi secured

With a home semi-final on the line, Saracens delivered a 46-19 win over Exeter Chiefs. Akina Gondwe returned from injury with a brace, Beth Wilcocks made her debut, and Jodie Verghese was named player of the match.

The semi-final: Bristol Bears

Bristol struck first and struck again, but Saracens never panicked. Morgan Freeman crossed under the posts, Sydney Gregson took the lead with a try in the corner, and Hardy stretched it before the break. Bristol struck again, but Saracens hit back straight away, with Freeman bagging her second try of the day, quickly followed by Gregson, to complete the double blow. Ella Wyrwas came off the bench for her first appearance in over a year, and Cleall sealed it, with MacDougall perfect off the tee. Ruby Ross was named player of the match for her relentless defence in a 42-26 win.

Saturday: Finish the job

Now there is one game left. The Women in Black are heading into the final with the trophy in sight and a title to defend, and they want you there to see it. StoneX Stadium will host a triple header this Saturday, with the final as the centrepiece.

Be part of the noise, back the team in their fight for the title, and help Saracens Women defend what is theirs.

Get your tickets now!

Saracens v Saints at StoneX Stadium, Saturday 5 December. Tickets from £15.

News

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Saracens Women v Bristol Bears Women
04.11.26

ROAD TO THE FINAL: SARACENS WOMEN'S JOURNEY TO DEFEND THE CROWN

Saracens Women are one game away from defending their Jaecoo Next Gen Cup title. This Saturday, the Original Club of North London head into the final as reigning champions, with a campaign full of firepower, grit and big moments behind them. Round 1: A bonus-point start The campaign kicked off against Leicester Tigers, and Saracens […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
PB
03.11.26

Saracens confirm PensionBee as Lead Partner for Showdown 7

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Lead Partner and Front of Shirt Partner PensionBee will hold the naming rights for one of the biggest days in the rugby calendar. This season’s fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be titled Showdown 7 in association with PensionBee. On Saturday 20 March, Saracens return to N17 for the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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