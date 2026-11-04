ROAD TO THE FINAL: SARACENS WOMEN'S JOURNEY TO DEFEND THE CROWN

Saracens Women are one game away from defending their Jaecoo Next Gen Cup title. This Saturday, the Original Club of North London head into the final as reigning champions, with a campaign full of firepower, grit and big moments behind them.

Round 1: A bonus-point start

The campaign kicked off against Leicester Tigers, and Saracens wasted no time. Charlotte Wright-Haley crossed inside four minutes, just as she did in the opening game of last season, and the tries kept coming. Daisy Fitzgerald, Emma Hardy, Sophie Bridger, Poppy Cleall, Lotte Sharp and captain Louise McMillan all got on the scoresheet in a nine-try performance.

Round 2: Sale Sharks at StoneX

Back on home turf, Saracens dominated the left-hand side from the first whistle. Fitzgerald and Tori Sellors struck early, Jemma Jo-Linkins capitalised on a Sale yellow card, and Hardy and Sharp saw the game out. The day also belonged to Lawford-Wilby, who returned after two years out and shut down a Sale break almost instantly.

Round 3: Friday Night Lights at Bedford

The standout of the pool stages. Saracens were 31-0 up at half-time against Loughborough Lightning and finished 66 points to the good. Ellie Boatman marked her PWR Cup debut with two tries, May Campbell showed exactly why she wears the red rose, and Amelia MacDougall missed just one kick at goal all night.

Round 5: A home semi secured

With a home semi-final on the line, Saracens delivered a 46-19 win over Exeter Chiefs. Akina Gondwe returned from injury with a brace, Beth Wilcocks made her debut, and Jodie Verghese was named player of the match.

The semi-final: Bristol Bears

Bristol struck first and struck again, but Saracens never panicked. Morgan Freeman crossed under the posts, Sydney Gregson took the lead with a try in the corner, and Hardy stretched it before the break. Bristol struck again, but Saracens hit back straight away, with Freeman bagging her second try of the day, quickly followed by Gregson, to complete the double blow. Ella Wyrwas came off the bench for her first appearance in over a year, and Cleall sealed it, with MacDougall perfect off the tee. Ruby Ross was named player of the match for her relentless defence in a 42-26 win.

Saturday: Finish the job

Now there is one game left. The Women in Black are heading into the final with the trophy in sight and a title to defend, and they want you there to see it. StoneX Stadium will host a triple header this Saturday, with the final as the centrepiece.

Be part of the noise, back the team in their fight for the title, and help Saracens Women defend what is theirs.

Get your tickets now!