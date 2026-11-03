Saracens is delighted to confirm that Lead Partner and Front of Shirt Partner PensionBee will hold the naming rights for one of the biggest days in the rugby calendar. This season’s fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be titled Showdown 7 in association with PensionBee.

On Saturday 20 March, Saracens return to N17 for the latest edition of The Showdown, this time taking on Harlequins in a London Derby that promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the Gallagher PREM season.

Since its first edition, The Showdown has grown year on year, drawing huge crowds and delivering top-class rugby on one of the sport’s biggest stages. Showdown 7 lands in a historic year for the club too, as Saracens celebrates its 150th anniversary season.

International talent will be on show across the pitch. Saracens’ Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Ben Earl will line up against a Harlequins side featuring Marcus Smith, George Furbank and Fin Baxter, setting up a derby full of quality and intensity.

PensionBee first joined the Saracens family as Official Pension Partner ahead of the 2025/26 season and this year stepped up to become the club’s Lead Partner and Front of Shirt Partner. Fans will see PensionBee branding throughout Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the day, as well as on the front of the Saracens Men’s shirts.

Jordan Lowe, VP Partnerships at PensionBee, said:

“Showdown has become one of the standout days in the rugby calendar, and we’re thrilled to be the naming partner for this season’s fixture. Since partnering with Saracens, we’ve loved seeing how passionately supporters get behind the club, and Showdown 7 is the perfect chance to celebrate that with tens of thousands of fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We can’t wait to be part of the day.”

Ed Coetzee, CEO at Saracens, added:

“The Showdown is about more than rugby, it’s about bringing supporters together and creating an atmosphere that makes these occasions so special. The passion of our fans is at the heart of Saracens, and to see tens of thousands of supporters come together at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a London Derby is a real testament to the strength of the game in this city. As we celebrate our 150th anniversary season, we’re proud to share this moment with our supporters and delighted to have PensionBee alongside us as our Lead Partner, helping us make Showdown 7 another unforgettable occasion.”

How can I get tickets?

The exclusive Season Ticket Holder window opens today at 12pm (Tuesday 3 November). During this window, Season Ticket Holders can claim their complimentary ticket and purchase additional General Admission tickets at 50% off, with the discount available until the end of the Early Bird window. This discount will be applied automatically in their accounts.

Tickets will go on general sale at 12pm on Tuesday 10 November.

Want to be first in line? Complete this form to receive your ticketing link as soon as general sale opens on Tuesday 10 November.

About PensionBee

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £9.0 billion in assets on behalf of approximately 337,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement.

We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them. Each PensionBee customer has a personal account manager (“BeeKeeper”) to guide them through their savings and retirement journey. PensionBee has an “Excellent” Trustpilot rating based on over 13,000 reviews.

As a public company, we aspire to the highest standards in everything we do because our customers deserve peace of mind. Our team of approximately 230 professionals, based in London,New York and Uruguay, has one focus: you, our customer.

PensionBee is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON:PBEE; OTCQX: PBNYF).