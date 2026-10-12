Club Statement

Saracens can confirm that Totoa Auvaa, a member of the Senior Men’s Academy, has left the club with immediate effect.

Following an incident this weekend, the club has determined that his conduct falls short of the standards expected of everyone who represents Saracens, both on and off the pitch.

We take our responsibilities to our supporters, young people and partners seriously and we remain committed to upholding the standards of our conduct expected across the club.

We will not be making any further comment on this matter.