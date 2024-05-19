Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH REPORT | Exeter Chiefs Women 7-57 Saracens Women (Allianz PWR Rd 16)

19.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Rean
Exeter Chiefs V Saracens Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

Some days, everything just seems to click. That was exactly what happened in Devon, as Saracens romped to a first-ever victory at Sandy Park.

Coming off the back of a stop-start victory over Sale last weekend, Sarries raced out of the traps, with Ella Wyrwas feeding Sydney Gregson off the base of the maul for the centre to power over under the posts.

Sarries were continuing to keep Exeter pinned back, with Zoe Harrison kicking superbly to the corners.

It was only a matter of time before Sarries had a second too, with the pack going to work at the maul, before Donna Rose spotted a gap and muscled her way over for the second score of the afternoon.

Exeter came back into things, as they powered towards the Sarries line, but the defence held firm in sublime fashion to hold the ball up in the Devon sun.

Having ridden out the Exeter pressure, Sarries put their foot to the accelerator again, with Harrison and Wyrwas combining with Sarah McKenna to release Coreen Grant out wide for a beautiful try.

Sarries were enjoying themselves now, with McKenna reading an Exeter pass in midfield to perfection, to intercept and race in unopposed for the bonus-point score.

Straight from the restart, Sarries thought they were in again, as May Campbell and Poppy Cleall combined to release Jess Breach, only for the try to be chalked off for a forward pass.

Exeter were continuing to try and find pockets of space, but each time they did, they came up against a wall of Saracens players that simply refused to budge.

After McKenna had secured a crucial turnover for her side, Harrison kicked to the corner again, with Wyrwas and Gregson recreating their earlier double act for the centre to scythe through again.

There was still time for one final try before the half was done as well, with a quickly taken penalty allowing Wyrwas to add a try to her brace of first-half assists out wide.

Harrison continued to be metronomic off the tee, as her side continued to apply the pressure at the start of the second-half.

With Exeter trying to hold back the wave of Saracens attacks, they then turned the screw themselves, as they began to pepper the Saracens line.

Eventually, the pressure told with Georgia Evans seeing yellow, but her teammates held out with the flanker off the pitch, to snaffle back the ball and clear long.

Exeter then lost Cli Moloney to the bin for a high and late shot on Akina Gondwe and Sarries took full advantage, with Player of the Match McKenna finding a way through the defence and racing clear, combining with Campbell to set Wyrwas free for her second of the afternoon.

The hosts responded soon after as Katie Buchanan latched onto a crossfield kick, but Sarries were in no mood to let-up.

With Evans back on the field, she raced away through the Exeter defence, working the ball out to McKenna to muscle over and bring up 50.

Evans was beginning to gallop through the Exeter defence now, leaving defenders in her wake and her side made sure they had one final say to round off a stunning afternoon too, as Bryony Field crashed over from the back of the maul, to ensure that Sarries left the Sandy Park crowd stunned, after an incredible team display that washed away any previous results in the West Country.

News

See all news
Match Rep

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (Allianz PWR Rd 16)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted, as his side put in a stunning display to secure a first victory at Sandy Park. In the Devon sun, Saracens ran in nine tries, with Austerberry praising the way his side had risen to the challenge. “It’s a really good performance against a very good side. We […]

19.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Sale1

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 10-20 Sale Sharks

Saracens Men will be heading away to Northampton in the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals after they were beaten 20-10 by Sale Sharks at a sold-out StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black came up against a defensively robust Sharks outfit who starved Sarries and left North London with the win. In an eventful start to the match, […]

18.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross