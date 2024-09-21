MATCH REPORT | Gloucester Rugby 26-35 Saracens Men

Saracens Men made the perfect start to the new Gallagher Premiership season, as they rampaged their way to a 35-26 bonus-point victory over Gloucester Rugby.

The Men in Black kicked off the new era in memorable fashion with a performance built from the foundations of their defence and a clinical attack, crossing the try-line on five occasions to leave Kingsholm with all five points.

The North Londoners started brightly and had plenty of early possession despite no chances coming their way, with Toby Knight the busiest in possession as he looked to thunder over the gainline.

Gloucester then woke up and Tomos Williams broke in to the 22 and the hosts looked to strike, but Maro Itoje’s brilliant turnover put a swift stop to their attack.

A cross-field kick then found Max Llewellyn in space on the left wing, but Tobias Elliott did well to hold on to the centre and ensure he couldn’t creep towards the line.

Gareth Anscombe kicked a penalty to the corner and the Gloucester pack looked to rumble over from the maul, but Tom Willis’ excellent defensive work ensured Sarries came away with the ball.

The visitors then looked to strike off their solid scrum, and Rotimi Segun grubbered the ball ahead but he was beaten by the bounce despite chasing it down brilliantly.

Segun wouldn’t be denied from the next chance though, as the first try of the season arrived in sensational style. Elliot Daly’s kick ahead bounced perfectly in to the hands of the winger who showed his searing pace to grab it under extreme pressure and dive over acrobatically in the corner. The conversion went just wide, but Sarries now had a deserved lead.

It got better for Sarries seven minutes later as their thunderous defence was rewarded and brought about their second try. Incredible linespeed on the halfway line pushed the hosts back, and then Ivan van Zyl intercepted a pass and raced away from 40 metres to score in the corner. Burke’s perfect touchline conversion extended the lead to 12-0.

The Londoners didn’t stop there, and as we approached the break Elliott scored try number three to send the visiting fans wild. A number of phases in the 22 took them up to the line, and then with an advantage Daly spun a brilliant pass to Elliott who stepped inside and showed his enormous potential with a fantastic finish.

Sarries were sensing the bonus point might be there for them before half time, but then Gloucester looked to get back in to the match and did exactly that in the final play as Freddie Thomas bundled over from a metre out to give them hope, and George Barton’s conversion cut the lead to 17-7 at the break.

The second half started perfectly for Sarries as they secured the try bonus point just two minutes after the restart. A penalty was kicked to the corner and then the maul crashed over at a rate of knots, with Andy Onyeama-Christie the man to dot the ball down. Burke’s second touchline conversion made it 24-7 with 38 minutes remaining.

The lead grew to 20 points just after the 50 minute mark, a Burke penalty from right in front of the posts after a threatening attack ensured the Londoners were keeping their opposition at arms length.

Gloucester wouldn’t lie down though, and Freddie Clarke crossed for their second try on the hour mark off the back of a maul to cut the lead to 15 points, however crucially Sarries were still more than two scores ahead.

They didn’t need to worry however, a magical try from Onyeama-Christie which came straight off the training ground put them further ahead once again. A lineout found van Zyl which took the Gloucester defence by surprise, and then he drew in the final man and released the Scotland flanker down the wing who was never going to be caught from 20 metres out. Burke then kicked another penalty just two minutes later to make it 35-12 with 15 minutes left.

Gloucester were eyeing up a four-try bonus point of their own, and got their third with eight minutes to go when Jack Clement went over from close range. Barton’s conversion gave them hope of a late comeback.

Daly almost put the gloss on an already special evening as he got on the outside of his opposite man, but the ball spat out of his grasp as he looked to place it down.

Seb Blake then got Gloucester their bonus point as he gathered an offload and went under the posts, but Sarries held firm for the final two minutes and smashed the ball out of play to confirm a brilliant start to the new Premiership campaign.