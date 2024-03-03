Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 54-19 Leicester Tigers Women (PWR Rd 13)

03.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template
R3 12655

Saracens Women eventually pulled clear from a resilient Leicester Tigers Women’s side to secure an eight-try victory at StoneX Stadium.

In the third game of the SuperPWR weekend, Saracens were buoyed by the return of Zoe Harrison to the starting line-up and the fly-half made her presence felt early doors, as she carried hard through the Tigers defence and crashed over for a superb opening try.

The Tigers refused to let that get them down though, as they powered their way back into the contest through Roisin McBrien, as they managed to muscle their way over from close range.

It was all Leicester at this point, as the visitors continued to press and probe in the Saracens 22.

Amy Cokayne led her side from the front at hooker, but handling errors and miscommunication when it mattered ultimately let the visitors down.

Saracens stuck to task but where routinely put under pressure by the Tigers, but they nearly made their attack count with 30 minutes on the clock. A deft kick through from Harrison was hacked on by Lotte Clapp but the winger agonisingly couldn’t hold onto the ball with the try line begging.

Sarries continued to press and probe though, with May Campbell latching onto an overthrown Tigers lineout.

From there, Sarries looked to find a way back into the lead and, with the clock in the red, Campbell ended up burrowing over from close range to take her side back into the lead,

There was still time for one more moment of action at the end of the half, as Poppy Cleall saw yellow for backchat to the referee.

At the start of the second half, Leicester powered their way back into the contest, as Tahlia Brody crashed over from the back of a scrum to cut the gap to two.

Again, Sarries needed a response and they found it through Leanne Infante, as the scrum-half sniped off the back of a maul to edge her side further ahead.

Harrison again added the extras, but Tigers powered over again from another maul, with Leah Bartlett the player to dot down.

With the conversion, the gap was back to two points heading into the final quarter, as Sarries looked to find a way to accelerate away, with the game on a knife-edge.

They thought they’d found the chance when Sydney Gregson burst free, only for the centre to be adjudged to have knocked the ball on.

From the scrum though, Sarries turned the screw to turn the ball over, with Cleall floating the ball wide to Clapp for the bonus point score.

That try seemed to spur Sarries into life, as they put their foot to the floor and powered away in the last 10 minutes.

With the driving maul working perfectly, Bryony Field dotted down, before Sarries continued to push clear.

A stunning break from Cleall in tandem with Marlie Packer and Georgia Evans but Sarries in the driving seat, before Jess Breach showed incredible strength to ride the tackle and dot down in the corner.

Harrison again converted, but Sarries still had time for another two tries as first, Paige Farries hit the afterburners to race clear, before Cleall combined beuaitfully with Packer to put her side back within reach of the line. From there, the number 8 finished off the move herself, with a typically powerful drive to the line, to take her side past the 50-point mark.

News

See all news
News Template

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 3)

Camilla Buchanan reflected on a disappointing defeat to Surrey Storm, but admitted that she is feeling positive about her options in the shooting circle for the rest of the season. After victory over Rhinos last weekend, Mavericks were unable to back up the result against local rivals Surrey Storm, and Buchanan admitted that her squad […]

04.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
News Template

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 13)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was left relieved, as his side eventually managed to pull clear to secure a bonus-point victory over Leicester Tigers at StoneX Stadium. In a match that looked to be on a knife-edge with an hour gone, Saracens managed to score four tries towards the end of the match to take […]

03.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 54-19 Leicester Tigers Women (PWR Rd 13)

Saracens Women eventually pulled clear from a resilient Leicester Tigers Women’s side to secure an eight-try victory at StoneX Stadium. In the third game of the SuperPWR weekend, Saracens were buoyed by the return of Zoe Harrison to the starting line-up and the fly-half made her presence felt early doors, as she carried hard through […]

03.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners