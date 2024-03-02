Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH REPORT | Surrey Storm 59-48 Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 3)

02.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
News Template
147a8855

Saracens Mavericks suffered a disappointing first defeat of the 2024 Netball Super League campaign against local rivals Surrey Storm at Surrey Sports Park.

After a great win last weekend, Mavericks would have been hoping to pick up where they left off, starting the match with an unchanged line-up from the clash against Rhinos.

However it wasn’t to be as, despite a solid start for Camilla Buchanan’s side, the hosts soon took control of the game and pulled away in the second half.

Mavericks started well out of the blocks and immediately turned over Storm’s first centre pass, showing signs they were up for the fight.

The first quarter continued well for Mavericks, capitalising on the mistakes that Storm were making, and executing their own game plan well.

They fought hard all over the court, epitomised by Georgia Lees’ leaping interception in the centre third, which resulted in a signature Emma Thacker goal.

Kira Rothwell scored a beautifully worked team goal on the whistle, giving Mavs a one goal buffer going into the quarter break, knowing there was still more work to be done.

Mavs came out with the same fighting spirit they had shown in the first quarter, but the second quarter went goal-for-goal as Storm cut out the mistakes they’d been making in the opening 15 minutes.

In a case of who would blink first, it was Storm who were able to pull ahead and go into half time with a three goal lead.

After a close first half, the match could have gone either way but Storm upped their tempo in the third quarter, putting pressure on Mavs, resulting in some loose passing.

There were some promising signs for Mavs and their best moments came from not rushing, looking after possession and working the ball carefully up the court.

Britney Clarke came on and added a positive dynamic to the shooting circle, but Storm had the lion’s share of the possession towards the end of the third quarter and made it count.

Going into the fourth, Storm had a six goal lead and an early turnover for the home side extended the gap, taking the fixture out of reach for Mavs.

As Storm’s lead extended, Mavs became more frantic and didn’t look after the ball the way they had done in the first half.

Mavericks’ fight continued until the final whistle, but they were unable to replicate their winning form from last week.

A huge positive from the match was the return of Ine-Mari Venter after injury, who fell straight back into her shooting rhythm, netting within 30 seconds of being on court in the fourth quarter.

With the rotation of four excellent shooters in Thacker, Rothwell, Clarke and the returning Venter, Camilla Buchanan won't be short of options as the season progresses.

Mavericks made some great interceptions in the centre third, but couldn’t convert those moments into goals which ultimately cost them in the end.

They will be looking to take all the positives from this tightly contested game when they play reigning NSL champions Loughborough Lightning at HSV next Sunday.

Report by Ayisha Gulati.

News

See all news
News Template

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 3)

Camilla Buchanan reflected on a disappointing defeat to Surrey Storm, but admitted that she is feeling positive about her options in the shooting circle for the rest of the season. After victory over Rhinos last weekend, Mavericks were unable to back up the result against local rivals Surrey Storm, and Buchanan admitted that her squad […]

04.03.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
News Template

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 13)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was left relieved, as his side eventually managed to pull clear to secure a bonus-point victory over Leicester Tigers at StoneX Stadium. In a match that looked to be on a knife-edge with an hour gone, Saracens managed to score four tries towards the end of the match to take […]

03.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
News Template

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 54-19 Leicester Tigers Women (PWR Rd 13)

Saracens Women eventually pulled clear from a resilient Leicester Tigers Women’s side to secure an eight-try victory at StoneX Stadium. In the third game of the SuperPWR weekend, Saracens were buoyed by the return of Zoe Harrison to the starting line-up and the fly-half made her presence felt early doors, as she carried hard through […]

03.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners