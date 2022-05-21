Men's Semi-Final: Seasonal Members Exclusive Priority Booking Window
Members will be updated once the issue is resolved and a deadline extension for reservations will be applied to those affected.
The journey continues...
Thank you to everyone for your support at StoneX Stadium today. Our win over Northampton Saints means we have officially secured a home semi-final in the Gallagher Premiership here at StoneX Stadium!
As valued Seasonal Members we're giving you an EXCLUSIVE PRIORITY WINDOW to secure your seats ahead of this game going on general sale early next week. Please note as this is a knock-out game, this match is not included within your Seasonal Membership and will require payment.
We have reserved your usual seat for you within our ticketing system, which allows you to login and pay for your seat before it is released to the general public.
To do this;
1. Login to your current Saracens account (note: NOT your newly activated Ticketmaster account). Within your account you will see your reservation. Click 'Open Reservation Details'.
NOTE: Please check the details of your reservation carefully before paying and email Supporter Services if there are any issues.
2. Once in the 'File Summary' page click 'PAY NOW' to secure your seat.
3. Your ticket will be shown in your account where you can download and print as usual ahead of the game on Saturday 11th June.
This priority booking window will close on FRIDAY 27TH MAY, 9AM when all tickets will be released to the general public, so be sure to secure your seat ahead of Friday.
If you would like to purchase any additional tickets, you can do so after Tuesday, 9am.
If anyone has any issues or queries, please email Supporter Services.
