Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Mum's Race Terms & Conditions

1. Eligibility

  1. The “Mums Race” is open to individuals who are mothers or legal guardians aged 18 years or older.

  2. Participants must be physically capable of safely taking part in a short running race on a sports field.

  3. The Event organiser reserves the right to refuse participation to anyone they believe may be unable to participate safely.

2. Participation

  1. Participation is voluntary and at the participant’s own risk.

  2. Participants must follow all instructions given by event staff, referees, or stadium personnel.

  3. Appropriate footwear must be worn. Studded boots or footwear that may damage the pitch may be prohibited.

3. Event Format

  1. The race will take place during the halftime interval of the rugby match.

  2. The organiser reserves the right to modify, delay, or cancel the race due to weather, pitch conditions, safety concerns, or operational reasons.

4. Health and Fitness

  1. By entering, participants confirm they are fit and healthy enough to participate in light physical activity.

  2. Participants should not take part if they have any medical condition that could be aggravated by running or physical exertion.

5. Assumption of Risk

  1. Participants acknowledge that taking part in a running race on a sports pitch carries inherent risks, including but not limited to slips, trips, falls, collisions, or minor injuries.

  2. By participating, entrants accept these risks and agree that they are participating entirely at their own risk.

6. Liability Waiver

  1. To the fullest extent permitted by law, participants agree that Saracens, its staff, volunteers, sponsors, and venue operators shall not be liable for any loss, injury, damage, or expense arising from participation in the Event.

  2. Participants agree to waive and release the organiser from claims arising out of or in connection with their participation in the race.

  3. Nothing in these terms excludes liability for death or personal injury caused by negligence, or any other liability that cannot be excluded under applicable law.

7. Personal Property

Participants are responsible for their own belongings. The organiser accepts no responsibility for lost, stolen, or damaged items.

8. Photography and Media

  1. The Event may be photographed or filmed as part of the rugby match entertainment.

  2. By participating, entrants consent to the use of their image, likeness, and voice in promotional or media materials related to the event without compensation.

9. Behaviour and Safety

Participants must behave in a safe and respectful manner. Anyone acting in a way that may endanger themselves, other participants, or the pitch may be removed from the Event.

10. Data Protection

Any personal information collected for the purposes of registering participants will be used solely for the administration of the Event and handled in accordance with applicable data protection laws.

11. Acceptance of Terms

By entering and participating in the Mother’s Day “Mums Race,” participants confirm that they have read, understood, and agree to these Terms and Conditions.

Partners

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OFFICIAL PARTNERS
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