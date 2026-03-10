The Event organiser reserves the right to refuse participation to anyone they believe may be unable to participate safely.

Participants must be physically capable of safely taking part in a short running race on a sports field.

The “Mums Race” is open to individuals who are mothers or legal guardians aged 18 years or older .

Appropriate footwear must be worn. Studded boots or footwear that may damage the pitch may be prohibited.

Participants must follow all instructions given by event staff, referees, or stadium personnel.

Participation is voluntary and at the participant’s own risk.

The organiser reserves the right to modify, delay, or cancel the race due to weather, pitch conditions, safety concerns, or operational reasons.

The race will take place during the halftime interval of the rugby match.

Participants should not take part if they have any medical condition that could be aggravated by running or physical exertion.

By entering, participants confirm they are fit and healthy enough to participate in light physical activity.

By participating, entrants accept these risks and agree that they are participating entirely at their own risk .

Participants acknowledge that taking part in a running race on a sports pitch carries inherent risks, including but not limited to slips, trips, falls, collisions, or minor injuries .

To the fullest extent permitted by law, participants agree that Saracens, its staff, volunteers, sponsors, and venue operators shall not be liable for any loss, injury, damage, or expense arising from participation in the Event.

Participants agree to waive and release the organiser from claims arising out of or in connection with their participation in the race.