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Mum's Race Terms & Conditions
1. Eligibility
The “Mums Race” is open to individuals who are mothers or legal guardians aged 18 years or older.
Participants must be physically capable of safely taking part in a short running race on a sports field.
The Event organiser reserves the right to refuse participation to anyone they believe may be unable to participate safely.
2. Participation
Participation is voluntary and at the participant’s own risk.
Participants must follow all instructions given by event staff, referees, or stadium personnel.
Appropriate footwear must be worn. Studded boots or footwear that may damage the pitch may be prohibited.
3. Event Format
The race will take place during the halftime interval of the rugby match.
The organiser reserves the right to modify, delay, or cancel the race due to weather, pitch conditions, safety concerns, or operational reasons.
4. Health and Fitness
By entering, participants confirm they are fit and healthy enough to participate in light physical activity.
Participants should not take part if they have any medical condition that could be aggravated by running or physical exertion.
5. Assumption of Risk
Participants acknowledge that taking part in a running race on a sports pitch carries inherent risks, including but not limited to slips, trips, falls, collisions, or minor injuries.
By participating, entrants accept these risks and agree that they are participating entirely at their own risk.
6. Liability Waiver
To the fullest extent permitted by law, participants agree that Saracens, its staff, volunteers, sponsors, and venue operators shall not be liable for any loss, injury, damage, or expense arising from participation in the Event.
Participants agree to waive and release the organiser from claims arising out of or in connection with their participation in the race.
Nothing in these terms excludes liability for death or personal injury caused by negligence, or any other liability that cannot be excluded under applicable law.
7. Personal Property
Participants are responsible for their own belongings. The organiser accepts no responsibility for lost, stolen, or damaged items.
8. Photography and Media
The Event may be photographed or filmed as part of the rugby match entertainment.
By participating, entrants consent to the use of their image, likeness, and voice in promotional or media materials related to the event without compensation.
9. Behaviour and Safety
Participants must behave in a safe and respectful manner. Anyone acting in a way that may endanger themselves, other participants, or the pitch may be removed from the Event.
10. Data Protection
Any personal information collected for the purposes of registering participants will be used solely for the administration of the Event and handled in accordance with applicable data protection laws.
11. Acceptance of Terms
By entering and participating in the Mother’s Day “Mums Race,” participants confirm that they have read, understood, and agree to these Terms and Conditions.