Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Natalia John joins Saracens Women

09.09.24
Johnsigns
4x5[96784]

Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm the arrival of Welsh international second-row Natalia John.

John joins having played for Brython Thunder in last season’s Celtic Challenge. Having represented her country over 40 times, including at the most recent Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

With previous top-flight experience with Bristol Bears to her name, John will add plenty of power to the Saracens pack, as she links up with international teammates Donna Rose and Georgia Evans in club colours.

John started for Wales against Scotland on Friday night and is eager to join up with her new club teammates when she returns from international duty.

“I’m excited to be a part of such a successful club and I’m looking forward to the challenge. Sarries are a physical, aggressive side and that suits me as a player.”

John is a player that Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has held in high regard for a number of years, and he expressed his joy at the news that John had signed for the club.

“Natalia is a player that we have long admired from afar. I’m delighted that the opportunity has arisen for her to join the club, and I know that she is going to add real strength and competition in the second-row for us.”

