Natalia John joins Saracens Women

Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm the arrival of Welsh international second-row Natalia John.

John joins having played for Brython Thunder in last season’s Celtic Challenge. Having represented her country over 40 times, including at the most recent Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

With previous top-flight experience with Bristol Bears to her name, John will add plenty of power to the Saracens pack, as she links up with international teammates Donna Rose and Georgia Evans in club colours.

John started for Wales against Scotland on Friday night and is eager to join up with her new club teammates when she returns from international duty.

“I’m excited to be a part of such a successful club and I’m looking forward to the challenge. Sarries are a physical, aggressive side and that suits me as a player.”

John is a player that Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has held in high regard for a number of years, and he expressed his joy at the news that John had signed for the club.

“Natalia is a player that we have long admired from afar. I’m delighted that the opportunity has arisen for her to join the club, and I know that she is going to add real strength and competition in the second-row for us.”