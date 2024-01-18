Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
PHD: Fuelling Saracens Men

18.01.24
Saracens is delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with PhD to continue fuelling our men’s team.

PhD is a premium performance nutrition brand for teams and individuals who are passionate about investing in their health. Their products are to be used on a daily basis by the team to assist them through the demands of professional rugby, and are integral in supporting the squad.

Manufactured at their new world class UK facility, with an innovation process based on evidence and advancement, they have created an extensive range of unique blends such as their Synergy All-in-one protein to support on field performance and rapid recovery.

PhD’s science-led approach to product formulation has cemented their reputation in the industry as one of the most innovative and exciting brands in sports nutrition, since their launch almost twenty years ago.

Richard Staveley, Brand Director of PhD is thrilled to confirm the agreement.

“We are delighted to have extended the relationship with the Saracens Men’s team to incorporate PhD’s performance nutrition range, blending science and strength to power together towards peak performance and quality recovery.

Good nutrition is important at every level of the game and as reigning Premiership champions, Sarries represent the pinnacle of sporting excellence. We’re looking forward to supporting their nutritional needs both on and off the field.”

Saracens Commercial Director Lucy Englander is excited to extend the partnership.

“We are thrilled to have extended our partnership with PhD.

The integration of PhD’s products into Saracens Men’s daily routines at our training ground has been seamless and the top-class service provided by the Performance Nutrition team to ensure our players are getting access to what they need, when they need it is a huge strength of this partnership and set PhD apart from the rest.”

To celebrate our partnership, PhD are offering a 10% discount on all products for Sarries fans using the code Sarries10. Click here to take a look!

Saracens v Lyon | Key Permutations

17.01.24
Jamie George to captain England for Guinness Six Nations

17.01.24
