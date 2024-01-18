PHD: Fuelling Saracens Men

Saracens is delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with PhD to continue fuelling our men’s team.

PhD is a premium performance nutrition brand for teams and individuals who are passionate about investing in their health. Their products are to be used on a daily basis by the team to assist them through the demands of professional rugby, and are integral in supporting the squad.

Manufactured at their new world class UK facility, with an innovation process based on evidence and advancement, they have created an extensive range of unique blends such as their Synergy All-in-one protein to support on field performance and rapid recovery.

PhD’s science-led approach to product formulation has cemented their reputation in the industry as one of the most innovative and exciting brands in sports nutrition, since their launch almost twenty years ago.

Richard Staveley, Brand Director of PhD is thrilled to confirm the agreement.

“We are delighted to have extended the relationship with the Saracens Men’s team to incorporate PhD’s performance nutrition range, blending science and strength to power together towards peak performance and quality recovery.

Good nutrition is important at every level of the game and as reigning Premiership champions, Sarries represent the pinnacle of sporting excellence. We’re looking forward to supporting their nutritional needs both on and off the field.”

Saracens Commercial Director Lucy Englander is excited to extend the partnership.

“We are thrilled to have extended our partnership with PhD.

The integration of PhD’s products into Saracens Men’s daily routines at our training ground has been seamless and the top-class service provided by the Performance Nutrition team to ensure our players are getting access to what they need, when they need it is a huge strength of this partnership and set PhD apart from the rest.”

To celebrate our partnership, PhD are offering a 10% discount on all products for Sarries fans using the code Sarries10. Click here to take a look!