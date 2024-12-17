Saracens Academy host Paarl Boys at StoneX Stadium

Three Saracens age grade sides faced South African opposition in a triple header at StoneX Stadium

Paarl Boys faced an U16, U17 and U18 Saracens squad on Friday as they prepared for the upcoming Premiership U18 Academy League campaign. In what was a momentous occasion for the club, the North London outfit faced an overseas side at age-grade level for first time in the team's history.

Having gone undefeated throughout their tour of the UK and Ireland, the West Coast outfit were held well at the StoneX Stadium. Sarries turned out victors in two of the three games, with the final match seeing the points level at the final whistle.

The afternoon started with the U16 group taking on Paarl Boys in what was a delayed kick-off in NW4. A superb solo effort from Oliver Lewis and winning score from Lochie Bracken was enough to see off the South Africans in the opening battle.

The U17 group came from behind to produce a convincing victory running out 36-17 winners, PJ Ludlow producing a second half brace off the bench to confirm the second win for the hosts.

In the final game, it was Paarl Boys time to make the comeback, reducing a 14 point deficit on two occasions to finish the game 28-28, making for a fitting end to the triad of friendlies.

The U18 group will get their league campaign underway in the first weekend of 2025 as they travel to Bristol Bears on Saturday 4th January.