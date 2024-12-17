Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens Academy host Paarl Boys at StoneX Stadium

17.12.24
Three Saracens age grade sides faced South African opposition in a triple header at StoneX Stadium

Paarl Boys faced an U16, U17 and U18 Saracens squad on Friday as they prepared for the upcoming Premiership U18 Academy League campaign. In what was a momentous occasion for the club, the North London outfit faced an overseas side at age-grade level for first time in the team's history.

Having gone undefeated throughout their tour of the UK and Ireland, the West Coast outfit were held well at the StoneX Stadium. Sarries turned out victors in two of the three games, with the final match seeing the points level at the final whistle.

The afternoon started with the U16 group taking on Paarl Boys in what was a delayed kick-off in NW4. A superb solo effort from Oliver Lewis and winning score from Lochie Bracken was enough to see off the South Africans in the opening battle.

The U17 group came from behind to produce a convincing victory running out 36-17 winners, PJ Ludlow producing a second half brace off the bench to confirm the second win for the hosts.

In the final game, it was Paarl Boys time to make the comeback, reducing a 14 point deficit on two occasions to finish the game 28-28, making for a fitting end to the triad of friendlies.

The U18 group will get their league campaign underway in the first weekend of 2025 as they travel to Bristol Bears on Saturday 4th January.

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 10)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry felt that his side let an opportunity get away from them, as they slipped to defeat on the road against Gloucester-Hartpury. Despite coming away with a try bonus-point, Sarries had chances to edge ahead in the game and the DoR felt that simple errors had ultimately cost his side. “You […]

14.12.24
