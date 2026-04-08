CHANGES TO THE SEASON TICKET FOR 2026/27:

For the 2026/27 season, we have carefully reviewed our Seasonal Membership offering and listened closely to feedback from you. As a result, we are introducing a series of refinements designed to simplify the product and ensure it continues to deliver excellent value compared to purchasing tickets on a match-by-match basis.

As part of these changes, Seasonal Memberships will now be known as Season Tickets, creating a simpler and more familiar offering for supporters. Please see the other changes below: