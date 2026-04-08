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Renew your 2026/27 Season Ticket
- CEO Charlie Beall
For the 2026/27 season, we have carefully reviewed our Seasonal Membership offering and listened closely to feedback from you. As a result, we are introducing a series of refinements designed to simplify the product and ensure it continues to deliver excellent value compared to purchasing tickets on a match-by-match basis.
As part of these changes, Seasonal Memberships will now be known as Season Tickets, creating a simpler and more familiar offering for supporters. Please see the other changes below:
- PREM Rugby Cup fixtures will no longer be included as part of the standard Season Ticket. These matches will still be available as an optional bolt-on, this will be called a Season Ticket plus for those who would like to add them to their season. Please note that PREM Rugby Cup games will have unreserved seating due to the West Stand closure.
- Season Ticket prices have been substantially reduced for 2026/27, while Match-by-Match ticket prices will increase. This change ensures that the best value remains with our most loyal supporters who attend regularly across the season.
- From the 2026/27 season, concession pricing for Over 65s will be reduced. However, with Season Ticket prices decreasing next season, the overall cost of your Season Ticket will still be lower than in 2025/26.
- The previous Under 24 category has been extended to Under 30s, creating a more accessible and inclusive offering for younger supporters.
- From the 2026/27 season, Red and Black seats will be renamed Bronze. This is purely a naming update to simplify our seating categories - there are no changes to seat locations or where you sit in the stadium.
With Season Ticket prices reduced for 2026/27, they represent the best value they've been for years and remain the most affordable way to attend every home match, whether you choose a standard Season Ticket or a Season Ticket Plus. Prices are on average 18% lower than the current 2025/26 season.
This change has been made to ensure you can continue supporting the team we all love, while keeping the cost of attending matches as accessible as possible.
Click HERE for a more in depth pricing breakdown.
SEAT CATEGORY
25/26 SEASON TICKET
26/27 SEASON TICKET
26/27 SEASON TICKET PLUS
STANDING
£315
£219
£239
BRONZE
£348
£249
£269
SILVER
£515
£399
£449
GOLD
£635
£469
£549
PLATINUM
£1000
£809
£899
PLATINUM+
£1,250
£999
£1,099
- Access to all 2025/26 Saracens Men’s Gallagher PREM and European Champions Cup pool matches at StoneX Stadium.
- Priority booking for additional Saracens Men’s home tickets with 25% off for one week, followed by a rolling 10% discount up until matchday.
- Fully transferable Season Tickets – easily send your ticket to a friend or family member if you can’t make a game.
- 50% off unlimited additional tickets for The Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, during the early bird window, dropping to 10% thereafter.
- 20% off select draught alcohol and soft drinks in the Olympic Bar during Members-exclusive Happy Hour.
- Entry into monthly Season Ticket Holder prize draws and competitions.
- Invites to exclusive events featuring club executives, players, and coaches.
- Exclusive partner discounts, including Castore and SiS.
- 50% off Saracens Women’s Seasonal Memberships.
- Access to international ticket ballot for select high-profile fixtures.
- Discounts on Stadium Tours, including the Priory Collection at StoneX Stadium.
EARLY RENEWAL INCENTIVES
- Renew your Season Ticket before [INSERT DATE] and you’ll receive an invitation to our exclusive Season Ticket Holder BBQ during pre-season in August – a relaxed event where you can meet players, coaches and fellow supporters ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season.
- Renew before [SECOND DATE] and you’ll also gain access to a dedicated 2026/27 Season Ticket Holder area at the Leicester Tigers fixture, including a special pre-match Q&A session with players and special guests.
Our brilliant Supporter Services team is on hand to help with any enquiries from 9:30am to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.
You can contact the team by email at supporterservices@saracens.net or by phone on 0203 870 3303, and they’ll be happy to assist with your renewal.
PREM Rugby Cup fixtures will no longer be included in the standard Season Ticket package. Attendance data showed that, on average, only 33% of Season Ticket Holders attended these matches, so this change better reflects supporter preferences.
These fixtures are still available as an optional add-on through the Season Ticket Plus, ensuring you don’t miss any of the action if you choose to include them.
Standard Season Ticket:
- All Saracens Men’s regular league home matches in the Gallagher PREM
- All home pool stage matches in the Investec Champions Cup
- The Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Season Ticket Plus:
- Everything in the standard Season Ticket
- Plus, all home pool stage PREM Rugby Cup fixtures
Seating will be unreserved, so your usual seat is not guaranteed. The West Stand will remain closed due to lower attendance levels.
Yes. Touring fixtures, friendlies, warm-up games, and knockout matches are not included in either Season Ticket package.
Access to Saracens Women home matches are not included in the Men’s Season Ticket.
However, Men’s Season Ticket Holders can purchase a Women’s Season Ticket at a discounted rate. If you have already renewed or purchased a Men’s Season Ticket for the 2026/27 season and would like to add a Women’s Season Ticket, please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or call 0203 870 3303.
Yes. Season Tickets are discounted by 10% for Over 65s and Under 30s, and 50% for Under 16s. Please note that these discounts do not apply to Platinum or Platinum Plus packages.
For the 2026/27 season, there will be some changes to the concession structure. The Over 65 discount has been reduced; however, with overall Season Ticket prices lowered for 2026/27, the Over 65 price remains lower than in 2025/26, even when the higher discount was applied.
In addition, the previous Under 24 category has been extended to Under 30s, creating a more accessible and inclusive offering for younger supporters.
Yes. All Men’s Season Tickets are fully transferable. If you are unable to attend a match, you can easily forward your ticket to a friend or family member to use. For information on how to transfer your ticket, please click HERE.
All Season Ticket Holders will receive a digital Season Ticket through the Saracens ticketing app.
Supporters can also opt to receive a physical Season Ticket card for £15, which will be delivered ahead of the first home match of the regular season.
For any age-related Season Ticket enquiries (Over 65s, Under 30s, Under 16s), please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net.
Please note that valid ID will be required to confirm your date of birth when applying these discounts.
StoneX Stadium is a family-friendly venue, and children can hold a Season Ticket in most areas of the stadium.
Please note:
- Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult at all times
- Discounted Under-16 Season Tickets are not available in Platinum or Platinum+ seating categories
Yes. Season Ticket Holders may upgrade their seat category on a match-by-match basis (subject to availability).
To arrange an upgrade, please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or call 0203 870 3303.
For information about accessible Season Tickets, to book wheelchair and companion seating, or to arrange access via an Access CRD, please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net.