Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
GROUP TICKETS FOR THE SHOWDOWN 6
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, March 28th 2026
Saracens Men Vs Northampton Saints @ 18:00
Saracens Women Vs Sale Sharks Women @14:30
Please contact your members to establish how many tickets your club/school/company/community group will require for the game and complete the form below. Groups of 25+ people may be eligible for a discount.
Once we have received your ticket volume request we will send you a dedicated purchase link (to sit together) or a discount code for you to distribute to your members for them to purchase tickets directly – no need for you to collect money or distribute tickets.
If you have any questions please contact community@saracens.net