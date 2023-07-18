Seasonal Members | Early Booking Window Now Open!

Seasonal Members, it’s time for you to take advantage of your Early Booking Window!

One of your amazing benefits to being a Seasonal Member means that you can buy an unlimited number of additional tickets with a 25% discount!

Our first five home Gallagher Premiership fixtures are now on sale, and you have one week (until 25th July) to buy as many extra tickets as you need.

The huge matches against Bath, Leicester Tigers, Bristol Bears, Northampton Saints and Newcastle Falcons are all on sale and will be crucial games as the Men in Black look to defend their Premiership title.

Simply log in to your account, all prices will be automatically applied with your discounted rate and then add an unlimited amount to your basket.

If you need any more assistance, please phone our fantastic Supporter Services team on 02038703303.