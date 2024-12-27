Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Bath Rugby v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 9)

27.12.24
Director of Rugby Mark McCall knows the size of the task ahead as Saracens Men travel to table-topping Bath Rugby on Saturday lunchtime.

The boss has made seven changes from the side that beat Northampton Saints last weekend. With festive fixtures coming thick and fast for the Men in Black, Saracens head to The Recreation Ground with nine homegrown talents named across the match day squad.

Two changes come in the front row, after being named amongst the replacements last weekend, Phil Brantingham will start against Bath at loosehead. He partners Fraser Balmain and Jamie George in the front row.

In the engine room, captain Maro Itoje is reunited with fellow England international Nick Isiekwe after his brief spell on the sidelines. Theo McFarland is therefore moved from lock to blindside flanker, with Toby Knight returning at openside. Ben Earl moves over to number eight in place of Tom Willis, who misses out with a minor strain.

After some impressive appearances off the bench, Gareth Simpson is rewarded with a start, joining Fergus Burke at half-back.

A double change in the midfield sees Olly Hartley and Alex Lozowski partner for the first time this campaign. Rotimi Segun returns on the left-wing accompanying Tobias Elliot on the right. Liam Williams continues at fullback.

The bench sees Kapeli Pifeleti, Eroni Mawi, Nathan Michelow and Sam Spink all join the match day squad. There’s also space for 19 year-old Angus Hall who made his Gallagher Premiership debut at StoneX against the reigning champions last weekend.

McCall highlighted the importance of the squad effort.

“We are in the middle of a demanding nine game block and have been delighted with the attitude of the entire playing group over the last five weeks. Having some rotation in the squad allows for some important rest for a number of players and crucially opportunities for others who have earned it and will relish the chance to play at the Rec on Saturday.”

Saracens Men team to play Bath Rugby:

1 Phil Brantingham

2 Jamie George

3 Fraser Balmain

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Theo McFarland

7 Toby Knight

8 Ben Earl

9 Gareth Simpson

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Liam Williams

Replacements:

16 Kapeli Pifeleti

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Harry Wilson

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Sam Spink

23 Angus Hall

Players Rested:

Rhys Carre, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Nick Tompkins, Lucio Cinti

Players Unavailable:

Alex Goode, Andy Onyeama-Christie, Elliot Daly, Hugh Tizard, James Hadfield, Louie Johnson, Marco Riccioni, Tom Willis, Theo Dan

News

See all news
Director of Rugby Mark McCall knows the size of the task ahead as Saracens Men travel to table-topping Bath Rugby on Saturday lunchtime. The boss has made seven changes from the side that beat Northampton Saints last weekend. With festive fixtures coming thick and fast for the Men in Black, Saracens head to The Recreation […]

27.12.24
Screenshot 2024 12 23 At 12.24.09

Festive Message | Hamish Wilson

Happy Holidays everyone! 2024 has been an incredible year for the club both on and off the pitch. Despite only having been a part of this special club for a few weeks, I have been blown away by everyone I have met so far and seeing how much they care for the club. I have been fortunate enough to […]

24.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Olly Hartley Banner

Quick Questions | Olly Hartley

It's Olly Hartley with the Quick Questions answers this week. Worst fashion sense in the squad? Harvey Beaton Best dancer in the team? Alex Goode Most likely to be late for a team meeting? Kapeli Pifeleti – probably asleep Biggest motivator? Maro Itoje Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5? Sam Crean - straight […]

