TEAM NEWS | Harlequins v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 4)
Juan Martin Gonzalez, who will make his first start of the season on Sunday says he cannot wait to be back in action for the Men in Black in another blockbuster local derby.
Sarries round off derby weekend with a trip to fellow Londoners Harlequins in a bid to continue their perfect Premiership points tally.
Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made four changes from the side that beat Exeter at the StoneX Stadium last Sunday, with three of those alterations in the pack.
An unchanged front row of Rhys Carre, Jamie George, and Marco Riccioni will pack down in front of a returning Maro Itoje who captains the side. Recent England call-up, Nick Isiekwe retains his place in the second row.
In the back-row Gonzalez replaces Theo McFarland at blindside flanker, Andy Onyeama-Christie replaces Tom Willis, and Ben Earl moves to number eight.
Ivan Van Zyl partners Fergus Burke at half-back, whilst Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski continue to combine in the midfield.
The only change in the backline comes at full-back, Alex Goode gets the nod with Elliot Daly moving out to the wing. After an eye-catching performance at StoneX last Sunday, Tobias Elliott who has scored three tries in three matches so far this season remains on the right wing.
The bench is well stocked with former Harlequin Hugh Tizard returning to his old home, Gareth Simpson returns from injury and Lucio Cinti could make his first appearance of the season.
Off the back of a highly successful Rugby Championship campaign with Argentina, Gonzalez is keen to continue that form in the Gallagher Premiership.
“It feels wonderful to be back with the team and the entire Saracens family. They welcomed me warmly, and I’m excited about what the future holds for the team.”
Saracens Men team to play Harlequins:
1 Rhys Carre
2 Jamie George
3 Marco Riccioni
4 Maro Itoje (c)
5 Nick Isiekwe
6 Juan Martin Gonzalez
7 Andy Onyeama-Christie
8 Ben Earl
9 Ivan van Zyl
10 Fergus Burke
11 Elliot Daly
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Alex Lozowski
14 Tobias Elliott
15 Alex Goode
Replacements:
16 Theo Dan
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Alec Clarey
19 Hugh Tizard
20 Tom Willis
21 Toby Knight
22 Gareth Simpson
23 Lucio Cinti