Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Harlequins v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 4)

11.10.24
In association with
Screenshot 2024 10 10 At 08.07.14
21581143 Npton Saracens 240329 013 Jpg Oli Shapley 20240330 111100

Juan Martin Gonzalez, who will make his first start of the season on Sunday says he cannot wait to be back in action for the Men in Black in another blockbuster local derby.

Sarries round off derby weekend with a trip to fellow Londoners Harlequins in a bid to continue their perfect Premiership points tally.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made four changes from the side that beat Exeter at the StoneX Stadium last Sunday, with three of those alterations in the pack.

An unchanged front row of Rhys Carre, Jamie George, and Marco Riccioni will pack down in front of a returning Maro Itoje who captains the side. Recent England call-up, Nick Isiekwe retains his place in the second row.

In the back-row Gonzalez replaces Theo McFarland at blindside flanker, Andy Onyeama-Christie replaces Tom Willis, and Ben Earl moves to number eight.

Ivan Van Zyl partners Fergus Burke at half-back, whilst Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski continue to combine in the midfield.

The only change in the backline comes at full-back, Alex Goode gets the nod with Elliot Daly moving out to the wing. After an eye-catching performance at StoneX last Sunday, Tobias Elliott who has scored three tries in three matches so far this season remains on the right wing.

The bench is well stocked with former Harlequin Hugh Tizard returning to his old home, Gareth Simpson returns from injury and Lucio Cinti could make his first appearance of the season.

Off the back of a highly successful Rugby Championship campaign with Argentina, Gonzalez is keen to continue that form in the Gallagher Premiership.

“It feels wonderful to be back with the team and the entire Saracens family. They welcomed me warmly, and I’m excited about what the future holds for the team.”

Saracens Men team to play Harlequins:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie

8 Ben Earl

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Elliot Daly

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Hugh Tizard

20 Tom Willis

21 Toby Knight

22 Gareth Simpson

23 Lucio Cinti

