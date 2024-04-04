The Headliner | Plan your journey

We can't wait for you to join us at The Headliner on Sunday. If you're attending the match, below is some useful information for planning your journey to OVO Arena Wembley.

The best way to make your way to OVO Arena Wembley is by public transport.

The closest tube station is Wembley Park, which is a 10 minute walk and serviced by both the Metropolitan and Jubilee Lines.

Wembley Central is also nearby, just a 15 minute walk away and is serviced by the Bakerloo Line and London Overground.

Please note that there are expected disruptions on London Overground and on parts of the Northern Line on Sunday.

A service also runs from London Marylebone and Wembley Stadium via Chiltern Railways.

Local bus services will also be in operation throughout the day.

We would advise against driving to the venue. Due to the Bristol Street Motors football final at Wembley Stadium, there are a number of road closures in place and the area is expected to be busy from 2pm onwards.

You are advised to pre-book parking online via the official Wembley Park parking website if you are intending to drive, but please note that there will be an additional cost of £40 and once these spaces are gone, they are gone. This cost is set by Wembley Park and is outside of the club's control.

You can find further information about road closures around the venue here.