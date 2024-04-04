Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

The Headliner | Plan your journey

04.04.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Ovoweb
Wembley Park Stn New Entrance

We can't wait for you to join us at The Headliner on Sunday. If you're attending the match, below is some useful information for planning your journey to OVO Arena Wembley.

The best way to make your way to OVO Arena Wembley is by public transport.

The closest tube station is Wembley Park, which is a 10 minute walk and serviced by both the Metropolitan and Jubilee Lines.

Wembley Central is also nearby, just a 15 minute walk away and is serviced by the Bakerloo Line and London Overground.

Please note that there are expected disruptions on London Overground and on parts of the Northern Line on Sunday.

A service also runs from London Marylebone and Wembley Stadium via Chiltern Railways.

Local bus services will also be in operation throughout the day.

We would advise against driving to the venue. Due to the Bristol Street Motors football final at Wembley Stadium, there are a number of road closures in place and the area is expected to be busy from 2pm onwards.

You are advised to pre-book parking online via the official Wembley Park parking website if you are intending to drive, but please note that there will be an additional cost of £40 and once these spaces are gone, they are gone. This cost is set by Wembley Park and is outside of the club's control.

You can find further information about road closures around the venue here.

 

See all news
