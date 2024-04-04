Saracens sign fly-half Louie Johnson

Saracens is pleased to announce the signing of Louie Johnson from Newcastle Falcons on a long-term deal.

The fly-half, who can also play at full-back graduated from the Falcons academy, and at just 20 years of age he has already featured in the Gallagher Premiership for Newcastle.

Johnson made his debut for the Falcons in March 2022, and that season kicked a winning conversion in the final play of the match against Leicester Tigers to show his nerve.

He has represented England at Under 20s level, and started the World Championship semi-final against France last year.

The number 10 is excited to be making the move to the capital.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be joining such a prestigious club. Saracens is full of world class players and coaches and I can’t wait to learn from them.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall says Johnson is a great signing for the club.

“Louie has shown considerable promise so early in his career and we were very impressed with the maturity with which he handled his exposure to both Premiership and European competition.

We are confident that we can help him fulfil his clear potential in the years to come.”