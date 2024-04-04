Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Saracens sign fly-half Louie Johnson

04.04.24
Saracens is pleased to announce the signing of Louie Johnson from Newcastle Falcons on a long-term deal.

The fly-half, who can also play at full-back graduated from the Falcons academy, and at just 20 years of age he has already featured in the Gallagher Premiership for Newcastle.

Johnson made his debut for the Falcons in March 2022, and that season kicked a winning conversion in the final play of the match against Leicester Tigers to show his nerve.

He has represented England at Under 20s level, and started the World Championship semi-final against France last year.

The number 10 is excited to be making the move to the capital.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be joining such a prestigious club. Saracens is full of world class players and coaches and I can’t wait to learn from them.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall says Johnson is a great signing for the club.

“Louie has shown considerable promise so early in his career and we were very impressed with the maturity with which he handled his exposure to both Premiership and European competition.

We are confident that we can help him fulfil his clear potential in the years to come.”

Ben Earl named in Six Nations Team of the Tournament

Ben Earl's incredible form has been recognised as he has been named in the Six Nations Team of the Tournament! He was Player of the Match in both of England's home matches against Wales and Ireland, which included a try in the memorable last minute win over the Irish. Earl made the most carries of […]

05.04.24
TEAM NEWS | Bordeaux-Begles v Saracens Men (ICC - Last 16)

Tom Willis says the Investec Champions Cup Last 16 clash against Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday is an incredible opportunity for the group. The Men in Black return to the Stade Chaban-Delmas with a place in the Quarter Final at stake, and will be looking to avenge a defeat to the same opponents in the group stages. […]

05.04.24
