The Headliner | What's On

It's going to be an epic day on Sunday at OVO Arena Wembley. Check out all the things going on around the arena below!

We've summarised the key timings throughout the day below for you. We can't wait for you to join us and hope you have an incredible day.

Key Timings:

13:00 - VIP and Hospitality Doors Open

13:30 - Venue Opens

13:30-15:45: Fan Zone open on North Concourse

13:30-15:45: Jugglers, Stilt Walkers and more on the South Concourse

13:40-14:00: Meet and Greet with Mavericks stars in the Foyer

13:40: The Support Act Final - Wodson Park vs North Bucks County

14:55: Shoot4Pink Celebrity Netball Match

16:00: FCP - Saracens Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder

17:35: Support Act Finalists Presentation

18:00: Venue Closes

Entertainment:

Our incredible Fan Zone will be open from the moment your arrive, with face-painting, a light reaction game, a chance to post your messages to the squad and much more. Make sure to head to the North Concourse to check it out!

Our brilliant performers, DJ Mystikle Blue and Otis Lawrence Saxophonist will be performing in the main bowl ahead of FCP for the Netball Super League match. Otis will also be performing around the arena throughout the day to bring the party vibes!

Make sure to pay a visit to the amazing Stilt Walkers, jugglers and performers throughout the day too. They will be performing on the concourses and in the Foyer ahead of FCP, as well as on court during half-time of The Headliner!

Merchandise and Programmes:

We'll be selling Saracens Mavericks merchandise and a limited edition matchday programme on Sunday. These will be available from the kiosks around the arena and in the Foyer. The programme costs £4 and features loads of exclusive content, including an interview with club captain Jodie Gibson.

Food and Drink:

There are a variety of options around the arena for you to enjoy. The arena’s food stalls and bars are cashless. You can pay by card or skip the queue by ordering selected food and drink via OVO Arena Wembley app (app collection point orders only.)

Travel Information:

We would advise making your way to OVO Arena Wembley via public transport and planning your journey in advance. Full details can be found here.

The Support Act Final:

Our two incredible finalists, Wodson Park and North Bucks County, will be taking to the court at 13:40 for the Support Act final. After an intense competition back in February, both teams have earned the right to play at this iconic venue, for the right to be our first Support Act champions!

Shoot4Pink Celebrity Netball Match:

We're thrilled to be hosting the Shoot4Pink Celebrity Netball match at 14:55 on Sunday. Famous faces such as Alex Murphy Klein and Nina Wadia are taking to the court alongside Tamsin Greenway and Mavericks legend Sasha Corbin! Make sure to take your seats to catch the action and donate if you see one of our bucket collectors around the arena.

Bags Policy:

Size restrictions apply to bags brought into the stadium. For security reasons all adult backpacks and rucksacks of any size plus any other bags larger than 40 x 35 x 19 cm aren’t allowed. Luggage can’t go into the auditorium, or be stored anywhere in the venue. OVO Arena Wembley does not have cloakrooms.