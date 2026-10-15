The Breakdown Box 

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

The W Club

The Breakdown Box 

Saracens v Northampton SaintsHospitality bristol bears oct 4 0014 editGoode
CONTACT THE TEAMSAMPLE MENU

The Breakdown at StoneX Stadium is a first-of-its-kind rugby hospitality experience, combining five-star dining with unprecedented access to the action. Enjoy expert pre-match analysis, a pitch walk, behind-the-scenes insight, live coaching updates and post-match access, all from an exclusive 20-seater box hosted by a Saracens legend.

 

Exclusive 20-Seater Box
Hosted by a Saracens Legend
Pitch Walk & 
Behind-the-Scenes Access
Four-Course Gourmet Dining Experience
Saracens v Sale Sharks125Hospitality bristol bears oct 4 0027 editSaracens v Sale Sharks

This unique experience gives you an unrivalled insight into matchday, from expert pre-match analysis and a guided pitch walk to real-time updates from the Saracens coaching team. Hosted by a Saracens legend, The Breakdown brings you closer to the game with behind-the-scenes access, post-match analysis and an unforgettable day at StoneX Stadium.

The Breakdown Box Pricing:

Individual Match 
£12,500 + VAT (Average Price)
BUY NOW 

Key Features:

  •  Hosted by Saracens legend Alex Goode
  • VIP access to a shared hospitality box from 2.5 hours pre‑kick‑off
  • Pitch walk experience, observing warm‑ups and team preparations
  • Live in‑game insights direct from a Saracens coach
  • Dedicated waiting staff assigned to your box
  • Post‑match player debrief with members of the Saracens squad
  • Luxury padded seats directly outside the box for incredible pitch‑side views
  • Tailored matchday buffet served in the box

Example Itinerary:

  • 12:00 PM – Guests arrive (drinks on arrival)
  • 12:30 PM – Food is served
  • 12:45 PM – Business update
  • 1:30 PM – Pre-matching briefing
  • 2:15 PM – Pitch walk
  • 3:00 PM – Kickoff
  • 3:45 PM – Halftime
  • 4:50 PM – Full time
  • 5:30 PM – Post-match debrief
  • 6:15 PM – Bar closes
  • 6:30 PM – Hospitality closes

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton