Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
The W Club
The Breakdown Box
The Breakdown at StoneX Stadium is a first-of-its-kind rugby hospitality experience, combining five-star dining with unprecedented access to the action. Enjoy expert pre-match analysis, a pitch walk, behind-the-scenes insight, live coaching updates and post-match access, all from an exclusive 20-seater box hosted by a Saracens legend.
Behind-the-Scenes Access
This unique experience gives you an unrivalled insight into matchday, from expert pre-match analysis and a guided pitch walk to real-time updates from the Saracens coaching team. Hosted by a Saracens legend, The Breakdown brings you closer to the game with behind-the-scenes access, post-match analysis and an unforgettable day at StoneX Stadium.
The Breakdown Box Pricing:
Individual Match
£12,500 + VAT (Average Price)
Key Features:
- Hosted by Saracens legend Alex Goode
- VIP access to a shared hospitality box from 2.5 hours pre‑kick‑off
- Pitch walk experience, observing warm‑ups and team preparations
- Live in‑game insights direct from a Saracens coach
- Dedicated waiting staff assigned to your box
- Post‑match player debrief with members of the Saracens squad
- Luxury padded seats directly outside the box for incredible pitch‑side views
- Tailored matchday buffet served in the box
Example Itinerary:
- 12:00 PM – Guests arrive (drinks on arrival)
- 12:30 PM – Food is served
- 12:45 PM – Business update
- 1:30 PM – Pre-matching briefing
- 2:15 PM – Pitch walk
- 3:00 PM – Kickoff
- 3:45 PM – Halftime
- 4:50 PM – Full time
- 5:30 PM – Post-match debrief
- 6:15 PM – Bar closes
- 6:30 PM – Hospitality closes