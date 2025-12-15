1.Promoter

The competition is promoted by Trek in collaboration with Saracens Limited (“the Promoter”).

2. Eligibility

The competition is open to UK residents aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Employees of the Promoter, their affiliates, or anyone professionally connected with the competition are not eligible to enter.

3.Competition Period

The competition opens at 16:00pm on Monday 15 December 2025 and closes at 16:00pm on Tuesday 16 December 2025 (“Competition Period”). Entries received outside of this period will not be considered.

4.How to Enter

To enter, participants must during the Competition Period:

Like the competition post

Follow @eattrek and @saracensofficial on Instagram

Comment on the collaborative competition post

Only entries that complete all steps will be considered valid. No purchase is necessary.

5.Winner Selection

One winner will be selected at random from all valid entries after the Competition Period has ended.

6.Winner Notification

The winner will be contacted via Instagram direct message. The winner must respond within 24 hours of notification to confirm acceptance of the prize.

7.Failure to Respond

If the winner does not respond within the 24-hour period, the prize will be forfeited and offered to another competition entrant. This process will continue until a valid winner is confirmed.

8.The Prize

The prize consists of:

One Trek hamper

Two tickets to Saracens vs Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 20 th December 2025 3pm Kick off

One signed Saracens men’s shirt (player to be confirmed)

The prize:

Cannot be exchanged for cash or any alternative

Is non-transferable

Must be accepted as offered

9.Prize Fulfilment

To receive the prize, the winner must:

Provide a valid postal address

Set up a Saracens ticketing account to receive the match tickets

Failure to provide the required information within a reasonable timeframe may result in forfeiture of the prize.

10.Publicity

By entering, the winner agrees to the Promoter using their Instagram handle for promotional purposes related to the competition, unless otherwise stated.

11.General

The Promoter reserves the right to amend, suspend, or withdraw the competition at any time when necessary.