Trek x Saracens Competition - Terms and Conditions
1.Promoter
The competition is promoted by Trek in collaboration with Saracens Limited (“the Promoter”).
2. Eligibility
The competition is open to UK residents aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Employees of the Promoter, their affiliates, or anyone professionally connected with the competition are not eligible to enter.
3.Competition Period
The competition opens at 16:00pm on Monday 15 December 2025 and closes at 16:00pm on Tuesday 16 December 2025 (“Competition Period”). Entries received outside of this period will not be considered.
4.How to Enter
To enter, participants must during the Competition Period:
- Like the competition post
- Follow @eattrek and @saracensofficial on Instagram
- Comment on the collaborative competition post
Only entries that complete all steps will be considered valid. No purchase is necessary.
5.Winner Selection
One winner will be selected at random from all valid entries after the Competition Period has ended.
6.Winner Notification
The winner will be contacted via Instagram direct message. The winner must respond within 24 hours of notification to confirm acceptance of the prize.
7.Failure to Respond
If the winner does not respond within the 24-hour period, the prize will be forfeited and offered to another competition entrant. This process will continue until a valid winner is confirmed.
8.The Prize
The prize consists of:
- One Trek hamper
- Two tickets to Saracens vs Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 20th December 2025 3pm Kick off
- One signed Saracens men’s shirt (player to be confirmed)
The prize:
- Cannot be exchanged for cash or any alternative
- Is non-transferable
- Must be accepted as offered
9.Prize Fulfilment
To receive the prize, the winner must:
- Provide a valid postal address
- Set up a Saracens ticketing account to receive the match tickets
Failure to provide the required information within a reasonable timeframe may result in forfeiture of the prize.
10.Publicity
By entering, the winner agrees to the Promoter using their Instagram handle for promotional purposes related to the competition, unless otherwise stated.
11.General
The Promoter reserves the right to amend, suspend, or withdraw the competition at any time when necessary.