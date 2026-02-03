Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Saracens Under 17 Trial
"These trials are a fantastic opportunity for young players to test themselves, showcase their skills, and experience what it takes to compete at the next level. At Saracens, we look for more than just talent, we look for players who embody our DNA and values of discipline, hard work, respect, and togetherness. We’re excited to see players who not only bring skill, but also the character and attitude that represent what Saracens stands for.” - Coach Duncan Taylor
Trial information:
Date:
Friday 27th February
Friday 27th February
Location:
StoneX Stadium
StoneX Stadium
On arrival enter through the West Stand main reception and head upstairs to Level 2 – The Park Cafe.
Time:
- Please arrive: 6:30pm (for registration and to receive your numbered bib)
- Trial starts: 7:00pm
- You will not be able to take part if you arrive past 6:55pm
Additional information
- There will be food and beverages available to purchase.
- There will be seating available inside and outside for parents/guardians.
- There is free parking on site.
- There will be no changing facilities, so please come ready to play rugby.
- There is no medical strapping or treatment available
**Please only sign-up if your birthdate is between: September 2008 - August 2009**
