"These trials are a fantastic opportunity for young players to test themselves, showcase their skills, and experience what it takes to compete at the next level. At Saracens, we look for more than just talent, we look for players who embody our DNA and values of discipline, hard work, respect, and togetherness. We’re excited to see players who not only bring skill, but also the character and attitude that represent what Saracens stands for.” - Coach Duncan Taylor