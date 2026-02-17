Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Varsity Competition Terms and Conditions
1. Promoter
This promotion is run by Saracens Rugby Club Limited (“Saracens” or “the Promoter”).
2. The Prize
One winner will receive:
- Four (4) general admission tickets to The Varsity Matches 2026 at StoneX Stadium.
- Four (4) complimentary drinks vouchers (one per ticket holder).
The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable, and no cash alternative will be offered.
3. Eligibility
- Entry is open to individuals aged 18 years or over
4. How to Enter
- Entry must be made via completion of the official promotional entry form.
- All mandatory fields must be completed in full.
- Incomplete, duplicate, or fraudulent entries will be disqualified.
5. Winner Selection & Notification
- The winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries received before the closing date.
- The winner will be contacted using the details provided on the entry form.
- If the winner does not respond within 3 days, Saracens reserves the right to select an alternative winner.
6. Complimentary Drinks
- Complimentary drinks are limited to standard house beverages only.
- Premium drinks, doubles, bottles, or upgrades are excluded.
- Challenge 25 will be in operation. Any individual who appears under 25 years of age will be required to present valid photographic ID (passport, UK driving licence, or PASS-approved ID).
- Alcohol will not be served to anyone unable to provide valid identification where requested.
- Saracens and venue staff reserve the right to refuse service in line with responsible alcohol retailing practices.
7. Event Conditions
- Tickets are subject to StoneX Stadium’s ground regulations and entry policies.
- Saracens reserves the right to refuse admission or remove individuals whose behaviour is deemed unsafe, inappropriate, or in breach of stadium regulations.
8. General
- Saracens reserves the right to amend, suspend, or withdraw this promotion at any time without prior notice where necessary.
- Saracens reserves the right to substitute the prize with another of equal or greater value if circumstances beyond its reasonable control make this necessary.
- Saracens accepts no responsibility for entries not successfully completed due to technical faults or other issues outside its control.
- By entering this promotion, participants agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.
- The decision of Saracens is final and binding.
9. Data Protection
Personal data provided will be processed in accordance with applicable data protection legislation and Saracens’ Privacy Policy.
