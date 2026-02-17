Varsity Competition Terms and Conditions

1. Promoter

This promotion is run by Saracens Rugby Club Limited (“Saracens” or “the Promoter”).

2. The Prize

One winner will receive:

Four (4) general admission tickets to The Varsity Matches 2026 at StoneX Stadium.

Four (4) complimentary drinks vouchers (one per ticket holder).

The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable, and no cash alternative will be offered.

3. Eligibility

Entry is open to individuals aged 18 years or over

4. How to Enter

Entry must be made via completion of the official promotional entry form.

All mandatory fields must be completed in full.

Incomplete, duplicate, or fraudulent entries will be disqualified.

5. Winner Selection & Notification

The winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries received before the closing date.

The winner will be contacted using the details provided on the entry form.

If the winner does not respond within 3 days, Saracens reserves the right to select an alternative winner.

6. Complimentary Drinks

Complimentary drinks are limited to standard house beverages only.

Premium drinks, doubles, bottles, or upgrades are excluded.

Challenge 25 will be in operation. Any individual who appears under 25 years of age will be required to present valid photographic ID (passport, UK driving licence, or PASS-approved ID).

Alcohol will not be served to anyone unable to provide valid identification where requested.

Saracens and venue staff reserve the right to refuse service in line with responsible alcohol retailing practices.

7. Event Conditions

Tickets are subject to StoneX Stadium’s ground regulations and entry policies.

Saracens reserves the right to refuse admission or remove individuals whose behaviour is deemed unsafe, inappropriate, or in breach of stadium regulations.

8. General

Saracens reserves the right to amend, suspend, or withdraw this promotion at any time without prior notice where necessary.

Saracens reserves the right to substitute the prize with another of equal or greater value if circumstances beyond its reasonable control make this necessary.

Saracens accepts no responsibility for entries not successfully completed due to technical faults or other issues outside its control.

By entering this promotion, participants agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

The decision of Saracens is final and binding.

9. Data Protection

Personal data provided will be processed in accordance with applicable data protection legislation and Saracens’ Privacy Policy.