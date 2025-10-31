Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
14:00 KO | Sat 17 October
Gates open at 12:30
ENTERTAINMENT
On arrival head to The Oasis (located behind the North Stand) where you can grab a drink, meet fellow fans, or enjoy the buzz before the game! ☀️🍺 Head to the Piazza and take part in all the a
- DJ TIMI - Tulip balcony 🎶
- Braid Maidens in the Piazza 🎀
- Craft Station at the Piazza (face paint, tattoos and sign making) 🎨
- At halftime look out for: T-shirt cannons and a kids race! 🏉
- Post-match make sure you hang around to meet players and get merch signed 💫
- Trek Activation on the Piazza
GETTING TO STONEX STADIUM
Planning your journey to StoneX Stadium? Whether you're arriving by public transport, car, or on foot, we've got you covered. With excellent transport links, including nearby train stations, and on-site parking options, getting to the home of Saracens has never been easier.
Please Note --> NO SHUTTLE BUSES RUNNING
MATCHDAY PARKING
We have plenty of matchday parking options at StoneX Stadium.
Click the button below to view them and find out more
CLUB SHOP
The Saracens Store located under the East Stand, closest to Gate A, will be open from gates until 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Visit the Saracens club shop to get the new kit, latest merchandise, exclusive items, and all your game day essentials.
FOOD AND DRINK
The Olympic Bar will be open as usual, serving up all the classics. From our famous loaded fries to chicken and steak pies there is something for everyone! Make sure to stop by and warm up before the match 🥧🍺🏉
MATCHDAY SPONSORSHIP
Matchday Sponsorship at Saracens offers a dynamic platform to elevate your brand, boost visibility, and engage with a passionate audience. It's more than just exposure, it's an exclusive opportunity to impress clients, reward employees, and connect with key stakeholders through an unforgettable matchday hospitality experience.
Align your business with elite rugby and make a lasting impact.