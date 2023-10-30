World Cup Round Up | Sarries stars secure bronze

Saracens were at the front and centre of the action on Friday in Paris as England secured a third-placed finish at the Rugby World Cup with their 26-23 win over Argentina.

Ben Earl and Theo Dan both scored for Steve Borthwick's side, and captain Owen Farrell scored 16 points from the tee to guide England to a bronze medal.

Maro Itoje and Jamie George were both also involved, and they took on new team-mates Lucio Cinti and Juan Martin Gonzalez who both started for Argentina.

Elsewhere, on Saturday South Africa won their fourth World Cup title as they edged out New Zealand 12-11 at the Stade de France.

