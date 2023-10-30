Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

World Cup Round Up | Sarries stars secure bronze

30.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
worldcup1
worldcup2

Saracens were at the front and centre of the action on Friday in Paris as England secured a third-placed finish at the Rugby World Cup with their 26-23 win over Argentina.

Ben Earl and Theo Dan both scored for Steve Borthwick's side, and captain Owen Farrell scored 16 points from the tee to guide England to a bronze medal.

Maro Itoje and Jamie George were both also involved, and they took on new team-mates Lucio Cinti and Juan Martin Gonzalez who both started for Argentina.

Elsewhere, on Saturday South Africa won their fourth World Cup title as they edged out New Zealand 12-11 at the Stade de France.

Want to see them back in action for Saracens? Buy your tickets for Saturday's match against Leicester Tigers NOW!

News

See all news
worldcup1

World Cup Round Up | Sarries stars secure bronze

Saracens were at the front and centre of the action on Friday in Paris as England secured a third-placed finish at the Rugby World Cup with their 26-23 win over Argentina. Ben Earl and Theo Dan both scored for Steve Borthwick's side, and captain Owen Farrell scored 16 points from the tee to guide England […]

30.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
News-Template

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (AC Rd 5)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was left somewhat relieved, as his side held on to secure top spot in Allianz Cup Pool B with victory over Gloucester-Hartpury. Despite holding a sizable advantage at one stage, Saracens had to be on their guard at the death, as the visitors hit back. Austerberry was pleased with much […]

29.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
News-Template

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 38-31 Gloucester-Hartpury (AC - Rd 5)

Saracens Women confirmed a semi-final berth, as they topped Pool B of the Allianz Cup, as they held on to secure victory over Gloucester-Hartpury. In a repeat of last season’s semi-final, it was Saracens who raced out of the blocks, as Gloucester-Hartpury struggled to deal with the pressure being exerted on them. With Flo Williams […]

28.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners