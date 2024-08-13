Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
2024/25 Castore Training Range Available Now!

13.08.24
Elevate your game with the Saracens 24/25 Training collection!

As modelled by Juan Martin Gonzalez, Lucio Cinti, Rosie Galligan and Coreen Grant, the kit features a statement red colourway that represents the passion and determination of the club as we push for greatness.

Through performance driven innovation, the Saracens Training range features superior temperature regulation details, enhanced moisture-wicking technology and streamlined silhouettes that warrant enhanced freedom of movement.

The Training collection is engineered to elevate every aspect of your game, from training to match day.

The brand new Saracens Training Range is now available online HERE!

2024/25 Premiership Women's Rugby Fixtures Confirmed!

Saracens Women are excited to confirm our Premiership Women’s Rugby fixtures for the 2024/25 season, as Alex Austerberry’s side look to improve on last season’s semi-final appearance. It’s a London Derby to open the campaign, as Trailfinders Women make the trip to StoneX Stadium on 5th October. A week later, your Saracens Women face their […]

14.08.24
Major broadcasting partnership between the EPCR and Premier Sports

EPCR have announced that Premier Sports will join its suite of TV partners for the coming seasons as the lead broadcaster of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland, following a thorough and competitive process.   The three-year agreement, which will run until the conclusion of the 2026/27 season, will […]

14.08.24
The Showdown 5 | Seasonal Members Priority Window Now Open!

Seasonal Members, your Priority Window for The Showdown 5 is open NOW! From today until Tuesday 27th August we are granting our valued Seasonal Members an EXCLUSIVE TWO WEEK WINDOW to: a) Book in your seat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Please note: your seat at this big game IS INCLUDED within your 2024/25 Saracens Men's […]

13.08.24
