Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
The Showdown 5 | Seasonal Members Priority Window Now Open!

13.08.24
In association with
Sd5 Launch Socials 16x9
Seasonal Members, your Priority Window for The Showdown 5 is open NOW!

From today until Tuesday 27th August we are granting our valued Seasonal Members an EXCLUSIVE TWO WEEK WINDOW to:

a) Book in your seat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

(Please note: your seat at this big game IS INCLUDED within your 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership, but you WILL BE REQUIRED to book in your equivalent seat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

b) Purchase unlimited additional General Admission tickets for your friends and family at a HUGE 50% DISCOUNT! (That means additional tickets from as little as £7.50!)

To do so, simply login to your Saracens account by clicking here, find The Showdown 5 in the match ticket section and select your seats.

Last year Sarries produced an attacking masterclass from start to finish to entertain the bumper crowd, as they scored eight tries in a 52-7 victory which was the most viewed Premiership match in TV history.

International stars will be everywhere you look and the likes of Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Nick Isiekwe will be facing Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Joe Marler and Alex Dombrandt in what is always a blockbuster fixture. 

Want to beat the queue and secure your Showdown ticket today? Book your Seasonal Membership NOW and not only get a free ticket for yourself, but buy additional ones with 50% discount!

Click here to check out all of our Seasonal Membership options.

News

Pwrfixtures2425

2024/25 Premiership Women's Rugby Fixtures Confirmed!

Saracens Women are excited to confirm our Premiership Women’s Rugby fixtures for the 2024/25 season, as Alex Austerberry’s side look to improve on last season’s semi-final appearance. It’s a London Derby to open the campaign, as Trailfinders Women make the trip to StoneX Stadium on 5th October. A week later, your Saracens Women face their […]

14.08.24
In association with
Saracens V Leinster Heineken Champions Cup

Major broadcasting partnership between the EPCR and Premier Sports

EPCR have announced that Premier Sports will join its suite of TV partners for the coming seasons as the lead broadcaster of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland, following a thorough and competitive process.   The three-year agreement, which will run until the conclusion of the 2026/27 season, will […]

14.08.24
In association with
Partners

