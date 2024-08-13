The Showdown 5 | Seasonal Members Priority Window Now Open!

Seasonal Members, your Priority Window for The Showdown 5 is open NOW!

From today until Tuesday 27th August we are granting our valued Seasonal Members an EXCLUSIVE TWO WEEK WINDOW to:

a) Book in your seat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

(Please note: your seat at this big game IS INCLUDED within your 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership, but you WILL BE REQUIRED to book in your equivalent seat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

b) Purchase unlimited additional General Admission tickets for your friends and family at a HUGE 50% DISCOUNT! (That means additional tickets from as little as £7.50!)

To do so, simply login to your Saracens account by clicking here, find The Showdown 5 in the match ticket section and select your seats.

Last year Sarries produced an attacking masterclass from start to finish to entertain the bumper crowd, as they scored eight tries in a 52-7 victory which was the most viewed Premiership match in TV history.

International stars will be everywhere you look and the likes of Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Nick Isiekwe will be facing Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Joe Marler and Alex Dombrandt in what is always a blockbuster fixture.

Want to beat the queue and secure your Showdown ticket today? Book your Seasonal Membership NOW and not only get a free ticket for yourself, but buy additional ones with 50% discount!

Click here to check out all of our Seasonal Membership options.